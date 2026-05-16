Netherlands Returns 11Th-Century Chola Copper Plates To India

The Leiden University Library in the Netherlands today restituted the 11th-century Chola Copper Plates to the Government of India in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Dutch counterpart Rob Jetten.

About the 11th-Century Artefacts

An official release said that Chola Copper Plates, a set of 21 large plates and 3 small plates, are royal charters issued by Chola Kings during the 11th century CE. These charters formalise gifting of Anaimangalam village to a Buddha vihara called Chulamanivarma-vihara in Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu.

The Plates contain texts written in Tamil and Sanskrit.

The restitution of these Chola copper plates assumes significance since they are not merely artefacts of the past, but an invaluable story of India's heritage and civilization, the release said. The homecoming of these plates has a deep emotional appeal for the people of India.

PM Modi Calls it a 'Joyous Moment'

PM Modi described the return a joyous moment for every Indian. "A joyous moment for every Indian! Chola Copper Plates dating back to the 11th Century will be repatriated to India from the Netherlands. Took part in the ceremony for the same in the presence of Prime Minister Rob Jetten," he said in a post on X.

The Chola Copper Plates are a set of 21 large plates and three small plates and largely contain texts in Tamil, one of the most beautiful languages of the world. "They relate to the great Rajendra Chola I formalising an oral commitment made by his father, King Rajaraja I. They also showcase the greatness of the Cholas. We in India are immensely proud of the Cholas, their culture and their maritime prowess," he added.

PM Modi thanked the Netherlands government and Leiden University in particular, where the Copper Plates were kept since the mid-19th century.

PM Modi is on a visit to the Netherlands in the second leg of his five-nation tour. (ANI)

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