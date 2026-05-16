Delhi Minister Meets LG, Urges Action On Water Bodies Conservation

Delhi Government's Minister for Social Welfare, Ravinder Indraj Singh, paid a courtesy visit to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, on the occasion of his birthday. During the meeting, he held detailed discussions on several important issues related to public welfare and development in Delhi and placed various pending and priority matters before him.

Action Urged for Water Body Conservation

Minister Singh raised the issue of conservation, audit, rejuvenation and redevelopment of water bodies in Delhi. He stated that many ponds, lakes, johads and traditional water sources are being adversely affected due to neglect, encroachment and pollution. He urged for a comprehensive review, cleaning, de-silting, integration with rainwater harvesting systems and removal of encroachments from water bodies across Delhi, including the Bawana Assembly constituency, through a time-bound action plan.

Call for Better Civic Amenities

He also emphasised the need to ensure effective availability of clean drinking water, roads, sewerage, drainage and other basic civic amenities in Delhi's colonies, villages and settlements.

Land Ownership Rights for Weaker Sections Raised

In addition, Minister Singh prominently raised the long-pending issue of land ownership rights concerning weaker sections, Dalits, backward classes and economically deprived communities in rural Delhi. He stated that eligible families and their legal heirs, who have been residing and carrying out agricultural activities on lands allotted under various schemes during 1975-76, have yet to receive land ownership rights. He urged for a humane and just resolution of the matter and requested that the issue be appropriately incorporated in the Master Plan Delhi-2041.

Resolution of Pending DDA Matters

During the meeting, discussions were also held regarding various pending land and related matters associated with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). Singh stated that delays in resolving these matters are adversely affecting public welfare and development works. He stressed the need for coordinated and time-bound action for their early resolution and suggested holding review meetings with the concerned departments along with the appointment of nodal officers.

LG Assures Priority Action

Lieutenant Governor Sandhu listened seriously to all the issues raised by the Minister and assured that necessary action on these important public welfare matters would be ensured on a priority basis.

Minister Singh expressed confidence that positive initiatives on these issues would provide significant relief to the people of Delhi, especially the poor, weaker sections, Dalits, backward classes and deprived communities, while also accelerating development works across the city.

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