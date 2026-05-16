Shimla Sanitation Strike: Mayor Appeals To Workers, Assures Solution

With more than 900 sanitation workers employed under the Shimla Environment, Heritage Conservation and Beautification Society (SEHB Society) remaining on strike, the Shimla Municipal Corporation has activated alternative waste collection arrangements across the city to prevent disruption in sanitation services.

Mayor Appeals for End to Strike

Speaking to ANI in Shimla, Surinder Chauahan, Mayor of Shimla, appealed to sanitation workers to resume work, assuring them that their demands regarding a 10 per cent issue linked to Assured Career Progression (ACP) would be addressed positively.

The Mayor said the Municipal Corporation had already forwarded the relevant file and fixed June 4 for consideration of the matter by the ACP. "I have told our sanitation workers that the issue is not with the Municipal Corporation but related to the ACP process. We have already fixed June 4 for it, and we are moving ahead with a positive approach. I appeal to all workers to return to duty in the interest of the city," Chauhan told ANI.

Alternative Waste Collection in Place

The strike by sanitation workers has raised concerns over waste accumulation in the hill town during the peak tourist season. In response, the Municipal Corporation has started emergency sanitation operations and created focal collection points in all 34 wards of Shimla.

The Mayor said garbage collection vehicles had been pressed into service and councillors had been asked to coordinate waste disposal at designated points. "We have started an alternative arrangement from today. Vehicles are operating in different wards, and focal points have been created in all 34 wards. Wherever vehicles can reach, waste is being collected. People are also cooperating with us," he said.

Citizen Cooperation and City Image

Chauhan said he personally visited several wards during the morning sanitation drive and thanked residents for supporting the Municipal Corporation during the ongoing crisis. "Citizens came out of their homes, handed over garbage directly to collection vehicles and appreciated the efforts being made despite difficult circumstances. Shimla's people have supported us fully," he added.

The Mayor said the civic body was also trying to hire additional labour and deploy more vehicles to ensure regular sanitation services and prevent inconvenience to residents and tourists. He stressed that sanitation was a collective responsibility and urged people not to allow Shimla's image as a clean tourist destination to suffer because of the ongoing strike. "Shimla should not send a message outside that it is a dirty city. Cleanliness is a shared responsibility, and everyone's cooperation is needed," Chauhan said.

Welfare Measures and Government Coordination

The Mayor also said that the welfare measures taken for sanitation workers, stating that after nearly a decade, the Municipal Corporation had initiated ACP-related steps and improved social security provisions, including insurance benefits. "We have increased life insurance, medical insurance and compensation in cases of natural death up to Rs 4 lakh. Everything is being done with a positive intent and in favour of the workers," he said.

He said the Municipal Corporation was in touch with state government authorities, including the Urban Development Minister and Chief Minister, regarding the matter and expressed hope for an early resolution. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)