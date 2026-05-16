Over UAH 30B In Additional Grants Allocated To Support Frontline Communities Kuleba

MENAFN - UkrinForm) More than UAH 30 billion in additional grants are planned in 2026 to support communities in frontline territories, where over 6.6 million people currently live.

Vice Prime Minister for Restoration and Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksii Kuleba stated this on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

During a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, government officials and MPs discussed support and development of frontline areas. According to the Vice Prime Minister, more than 6.6 million people currently live in these territories, which operate under constant shelling, high security risks, and infrastructure destruction.

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More than 50% of enterprises in frontline areas are either not operating or functioning at limited capacity. Up to 100,000 jobs have been lost. In response, the government is implementing a comprehensive support program focused on people, housing, security, business, and healthcare.

In 2025–2026, more than 70 government decisions have already been adopted to support these communities.

"Separately, the 2026 state budget provides for over UAH 30 billion in additional grants, primarily for frontline territories," Kuleba noted.

At least 50% of the State Regional Development Fund is also directed to projects in frontline communities.

At the same time, the government is changing its approach to regional policy. For the first time, the State Strategy for Regional Development formally defines "frontline territories" and sets separate priorities for their support, including rapid reconstruction of housing and critical infrastructure, development of protective infrastructure, and support for healthcare, education, logistics, agriculture, and business.

Together with the EU4Reconstruction program, work is ongoing on a separate state program to support frontline territories and recovery areas.

Frontline communities are territories where life continues despite the war. The state's task is to ensure conditions for resilience, work, and recovery.

As Ukrinform reported, government officials and MPs also discussed introducing additional affordable lending programs, tax incentives, and a special regime for access to state and municipal property in frontline areas.