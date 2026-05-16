Tripura: Assam Rifles, DRI Seize Yaba Tablets Worth Rs 8 Crore 1 Held

In a significant crackdown on narcotics trafficking, Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), seized approximately 1 lakh Yaba tablets valued at around Rs 8 crore in Tripura's Mungiakami area on Saturday.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, security forces intercepted a Mahindra pickup vehicle during a targeted operation. A thorough search of the vehicle led to the recovery of a large consignment of Yaba tablets, an official said.

One Arrested, Probe Underway

Following the seizure, one individual identified as Kauchar Hussain (28), a resident of Jatan Bari under Gomati district in Tripura, was apprehended on the spot in connection with the smuggling attempt.

The official said the contraband, along with the arrested accused, was handed over to the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence for further investigation and necessary legal proceedings in accordance with the law.

Preliminary assessment suggests that the seized narcotics were intended for distribution across local and interstate networks, though further investigation is underway to ascertain the full supply chain and identify other members of the trafficking module.

Crackdown on Smuggling to Continue

Assam Rifles, in coordination with the DRI, reiterated their continued commitment to curbing narcotics smuggling in the region, particularly along sensitive routes often exploited by cross-border trafficking networks.

Authorities said intensified surveillance and coordinated enforcement operations will continue to target drug trafficking syndicates operating in the Northeast, with a focus on disrupting both supply chains and distribution networks.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)