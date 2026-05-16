ISL 2025-26: Kolkata Derby Could Be A Potential Title-Decider

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 16 (IANS) Few fixtures in Indian football carry the emotional weight, history, and intensity of the Kolkata Derby -- but Sunday's encounter between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal SC carries the extra weight of being the title decider.

The rivalry between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal could produce one of its defining modern chapters when the arch-rivals face off in the potentially title-deciding clash in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 at the iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Sunday.

With East Bengal and Mohun Bagan level on 22 points heading into the contest, the title race remains delicately poised. East Bengal are currently top of the standings on goal difference, though the primary tiebreaker this season is head-to-head record. The equation is therefore straightforward. Whoever wins the derby will take a massive step towards the title.

An East Bengal victory would move them to 25 points, leaving Mohun Bagan on 22 with only one match remaining. Even if the Mariners then win their final fixture and draw level on points, East Bengal would hold the superior head-to-head record and remain favourites to clinch the title, provided no other contender overtakes them. Similarly, Mohun Bagan will also have the same situation as their rivals.

Other contenders, meanwhile, remain mathematically alive in the race. Mumbai City FC are also on 22 points after completing 12 matches, while Jamshedpur FC, Bengaluru FC, FC Goa, and Punjab FC remain within touching distance with games left to play.

Should the derby end in a draw, both teams would move to 23 points, and the title race would extend into the final matchday, potentially opening the door further for the chasing pack depending on other results.

Both sides enter the contest on the back of goalless draws. East Bengal were held by Punjab FC in their previous outing, while Mohun Bagan failed to find the net against Inter Kashi.

Despite the balance in the current standings, the Kolkata Derby in the ISL era has largely belonged to Mohun Bagan. Across 10 meetings between the two sides in the competition, the Mariners have won nine times, while East Bengal are still searching for their first ISL derby victory. The remaining encounter ended in a draw. Mohun Bagan have also enjoyed a sizeable advantage in front of goal, scoring 23 times compared to East Bengal's five across those meetings. The latest chapter of the rivalry came on January 11, 2025, when Mohun Bagan secured a narrow 1-0 victory.

That record adds another intriguing layer to Sunday's encounter. If East Bengal are to place one hand on the ISL trophy on derby day itself, they will have to achieve something they have never managed in the competition before: defeat Mohun Bagan in the ISL.

East Bengal head coach Oscar Bruzon, however, insisted his side are embracing the occasion with belief rather than pressure, while also acknowledging the expectations surrounding the defending champions.

“We don't take it as a responsibility. Probably in terms of responsibility, Mohun Bagan will have more tension because they need to defend the title. But we are having a dream. And when you have a dream, you can move mountains,” Bruzon said.

“If we need to talk about favourites, it's clear that Mohun Bagan has the advantages. But if we need to talk about performance, which is our part, I'm cool, I'm confident, I'm determined, I'm excited, and I really believe that our guys tomorrow can play a good game, and we can take the three points with us.”

Handling emotions could also prove decisive in a fixture of such magnitude. East Bengal midfielder Mohammad Rashid stressed the importance of composure despite the charged atmosphere that traditionally surrounds the derby.

“Any player looks to play these games because the atmosphere is just amazing. You look for those kinds of games, and you look forward towards them. You actually have to go in cool because if you press yourself and you're nervous, then it becomes a problem. You have to work on yourself mentally for these kinds of games,” Rashid added.

What makes the contest even more compelling is how evenly matched both sides have been across the campaign. East Bengal possesses the best attacking record in the league with 27 goals, while their tally of nine goals conceded is the joint third-best defensive return this season. Mohun Bagan, meanwhile, have scored 20 goals, the second-highest in the league while boasting the division's best defensive record, having conceded only seven times.

Rather than sacrificing one aspect of their game to strengthen another, both sides have found balance between attack and defensive solidity throughout the campaign, a factor that has driven their consistency at the top end of the table.

Mohun Bagan head coach Sergio Lobera believes the occasion now demands performances rather than words, with the title race set to be decided on the pitch.

“It's a very good opportunity for us to show everyone that we can win one trophy because we are better than the opponent. But on paper, everything is amazing. It's time to speak on the pitch. It's the time to not speak here. Words are very easy and amazing, but finally, we need to show this on the pitch,” Lobera said.

The derby could also feature a decisive battle in the Golden Boot race. East Bengal striker Youssef Ezzejjari, the league's current top scorer with 10 goals, will once again be central to the Red and Gold attack. For Mohun Bagan, Jamie Maclaren, who has netted nine times this season, is expected to spearhead the Mariners' frontline.

Mohun Bagan defender Alberto Rodríguez acknowledged the narrative surrounding the clash between the Mariners' defence and East Bengal's attack, but emphasised the importance of focusing on the 90 minutes ahead.

“If we concede fewer goals, it's because we are doing something well in defence as a team. And maybe if they are scoring more goals, it's because they are doing something well in attacking, but tomorrow, everything is different. Tomorrow is just one game, 90 minutes. If we don't concede a goal and we score a goal, we will win, and everyone will be happy,” said Rodríguez.

For all the tactical battles, individual duels, and title implications, the Kolkata Derby ultimately remains something larger than football itself for countless supporters across the city and beyond. This Sunday, under the lights and with the ISL crown potentially within touching distance, two of Indian football's biggest institutions will once again attempt to write history, with glory awaiting one side and heartbreak inevitably reserved for the other.