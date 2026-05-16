Moldova Reacts To Putin's Decree Simplifying Russian Citizenship For Transnistria Residents

MENAFN - UkrinForm) NewsMaker stated this in an article, Ukrinform reports.

"The Russian passport is becoming the passport of an aggressor country that is not accepted at the table of the civilized world. I think the Kremlin's decision is connected to an attempt to recruit as many soldiers as possible for the front, given that recruitment rates have recently declined," Munteanu said.

The head of the Moldovan government urged Transnistria residents to "be careful and remember that citizenship entails not only benefits but also obligations."

"Citizenship is not only freedom of movement, but also clear obligations," Munteanu said, reminding people about taxes and other mandatory payments.

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He also stated that Moldovan authorities will discuss possible measures in response to the decree signed by Russian leader Vladimir Putin. According to the prime minister, Chișinău does not rule out summoning the Russian ambassador.

"We will discuss with colleagues how to respond and, if necessary, we will summon the Russian ambassador. You know that we have already done so several times in connection with drones," Munteanu said.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian leader Vladimir Putin signed a decree "On granting citizenship of the Russian Federation to residents of Transnistria."