Former Punjab Minister Surjit Singh Rakhra Joins AAP

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, May 16 (IANS) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Punjab Minister Surjit Singh Rakhra on Saturday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at a public meeting in Samana town with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann personally welcoming him into the party.

His family and several supporters also joined the AAP along with him.

Welcoming Rakhra into the AAP, CM Mann said, "May 16 will be remembered as a significant day in Punjab's political history, as a clean and respected personality dedicated to public service has joined the AAP family."

"And Surjit Singh Rakhra had every opportunity to focus on expanding his business and personal interests, but he chose the path of serving common people."

Chief Minister Mann added, "I thank the entire Rakhra family and all their supporters for joining the AAP Punjab family. Sometimes leaders have to rise above personal interests and work for the welfare of the state, society and future generations."

"Surjit Rakhra repeatedly tried to reform the Shiromani Akali Dal from within, but the party had gone astray and fallen into the wrong hands. The people had already rejected the Akali leadership because of their role in 'beadbi' incidents and 'anti-people' politics."

Taking a jibe at the Shiromani Akali Dal, the Chief Minister said, "Leaders who once claimed they would rule Punjab for 25 years are now left without even 25 people in the party. The Shiromani Akali Dal has weakened to such an extent that even forming committees has become difficult for them."

Chief Minister Mann also added, "Punjab needs experienced and honest people to rebuild the state and strengthen governance. The Rakhra family is a symbol of unity and hard work, and their experience will greatly benefit both Punjab and the party."

Addressing the gathering, Rakhra said, "I thank Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the AAP leadership for welcoming me into the party. My decision to leave the Shiromani Akali Dal was directly linked to the issue of 'beadbi' and the newly enacted anti-beadbi law."

"For nearly one-and-a-half years, I regularly visited the Samana Morcha, where Gurjeet Singh Khalsa had been protesting atop a 400-feet tower demanding strict legislation against beadbi. I strongly felt that such a law was necessary," he added.