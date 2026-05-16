Rajasthan HC Judge Cycles To Court Following PM Modi's Fuel-Saving Appeal

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 16 (IANS) Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to conserve petrol and diesel, Rajasthan High Court judge Justice Sameer Jain arrived at the High Court on Saturday by bicycle instead of using his official car.

Justice Jain cycled from his residence in Gandhinagar to the High Court premises, accompanied only by his security personnel.

Blending in with regular commuters along the route, he reportedly went largely unrecognised by the public. His arrival at the High Court through Gate No. 1 on a bicycle soon became a major talking point among lawyers and judicial officers.

The move is being seen as part of a broader campaign promoting fuel conservation following the Prime Minister's recent call to reduce unnecessary petrol and diesel consumption.

Officials indicated that other judges may also join the initiative in the coming days by opting for bicycles or other fuel-saving modes of transport.

Meanwhile, both the Governor and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma have reportedly reduced the size of their official convoys. Several support vehicles, including ambulances and tail cars, have been removed, bringing the convoys down to just three or four vehicles.

Recently, the Chief Minister also attended a public event in Jaipur using an electric vehicle, while Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa travelled to his constituency, Dudu, in a Rajasthan Roadways bus.

In another major development linked to the fuel conservation campaign, the Rajasthan government has postponed the proposed Global Rajasthan Agritech Meet (GRAM 2026), which was scheduled to be held from May 23 to 25 at the JECC in Sitapura, Jaipur.

The large-scale event was expected to bring lakhs of farmers from across the state to Jaipur, requiring thousands of vehicles for transportation.

Preparations for the event had been underway for over a month, with BJP organisational units at district and block levels actively mobilised. Several vehicles had already been converted into“Gram Raths” for promotional campaigns before the event was deferred.