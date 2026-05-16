Fuel Burden Once Again Imposed, Says Punjab CM

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, May 16 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government over the steep rise in fuel prices, saying the burden has once again been imposed on common people immediately after elections while those in power continue to lecture citizens on cutting expenses and savings.

He said that people across the "country are struggling with inflation, rising transport costs and increasing household expenditure, but instead of providing relief the Centre is asking citizens to reduce personal spending".

Chief Minister Mann in a statement said, "The Prime Minister is roaming abroad while giving lessons on savings to people of the country."

He added that ordinary citizens "are repeatedly advised to avoid unnecessary travel and reduce expenses while the Prime Minister continues frequent foreign visits at public expense".

Questioning the contradiction in the Centre's messaging, Chief Minister Mann said, "Should people of the country stop travelling abroad and do work from home? Then can the Prime Minister not do work from home as well?"

He added the entire world has been impacted by war and global economic uncertainty, but no other country's head of state has advised citizens to focus on savings in the manner being done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking a swipe at the Centre, Chief Minister Mann said, "Thankfully, the Prime Minister only advised people to save money and didn't ask them to beat 'thalis' and clap again."

He noted that instead of symbolic gestures and lectures, people expect practical steps to control inflation and reduce the financial burden on households, farmers and small businesses.

Referring to the impact of global developments, the Chief Minister said "war and economic instability have affected countries across the world, but governments elsewhere are trying to provide relief to citizens rather than shifting the burden onto the public through higher prices and moral lectures on expenditure".

"War has impacted the entire world, but no other country's head of state apart from PM Modi has advised its citizens to focus on savings like this," he added.