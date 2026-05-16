Gujarat: HM Amit Shah Calls For 70 Pc Beautification, 30 Pc Tree Plantation Around Lakes

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad/Gandhinagar, May 16 (IANS) Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Saturday directed officials to adopt a 70 per cent beautification and 30 per cent long-life tree plantation model for lake development projects across the Gandhinagar Parliamentary constituency, while reviewing a series of ongoing infrastructure, healthcare and urban planning works.

The review meeting was chaired by Home Minister Shah in the presence of Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and senior government officials.

Officials reviewed projects linked to lake beautification and interlinking, the modernisation of the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar Highway, urban development works, public hospitals and monsoon preparedness in several towns of the Lok Sabha constituency.

During discussions on lake redevelopment, Home Minister Shah said: "The projects should not remain limited only to beautification but should become an integral part of citizens' lives and vibrant centres of activity."

He instructed government officials to prepare plans that combine recreational facilities with environmental sustainability and community participation.

Home Minister Shah directed authorities to ensure that around 70 per cent of areas surrounding lakes are developed for beautification while 30 per cent are reserved for plantation of long-life trees.

He also suggested the formation of committees comprising youth and senior citizens to help shape development plans around the lakes.

The meeting further discussed the introduction of public amenities, including food courts, lighting facilities and boating services at selected lakefronts.

Officials also reviewed the progress of lake interlinking works being undertaken in parts of the Parliamentary constituency.

Another key focus of the meeting was the proposed modernisation of the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar Highway.

Home Minister Shah reviewed plans aimed at improving road safety and reducing travel time for commuters between Sarkhej and Gandhinagar.

He called for "structured planning" to create "fast, safe, pollution-free and convenient transportation" with minimum traffic signals along the route.

Administrative and police officials were instructed to coordinate on traffic management measures and future transport planning.

Home Minister Shah also advocated the use of eco-friendly themes in infrastructure works such as foot overbridges, parking facilities and lighting along the highway corridor.

The meeting additionally reviewed waterlogging issues in Kalol, Sanand and Bavla ahead of the monsoon season.

Home Minister Shah directed officials to undertake immediate planning and ensure that long-pending drainage and flood-related problems are resolved within a fixed timeframe so that residents do not face difficulties during heavy rains.

Progress related to public hospitals in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency was also reviewed.

Home Minister Shah instructed officials to ensure the availability of quality healthcare services for citizens and discussed the need for support from the Gujarat government wherever required.

The review meeting also covered the functioning of the 'Akhand Anand' and 'Sastu Sahitya Mudralay Trust'.

Home Minister Shah suggested measures to make the publications "popular and accessible" in line with current trends.

Detailed discussions were held on the publication, printing and distribution of the Gita, Ramayana and the monthly magazine 'Akhand Anand'.