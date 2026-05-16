IPL 2026: Allen's 93, Raghuvanshi's 82 Not Out Help KKR Post 247/2 Against GT

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 16 (IANS) Powered by Finn Allen's blistering 93, Angkrish Raghuvanshi's composed 82 not out, and Cameron Green's unbeaten rapid half‐century, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) posted a mammoth 247/2 in their 20 overs against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

Allen played an absolute blinder - dropped twice on 14 and 33, the New Zealander made GT pay dearly, by hitting four boundaries and ten sixes at a strike-rate of 265.71. The Titans did themselves no favours with sloppy catching and ragged fielding that only added to the carnage unleashed by KKR.

Once Allen departed as GT halted the 95-run stand for the second wicket, Raghuvanshi took charge by hitting 82 not out off 44 balls, his highest score in the league, studded with four boundaries and seven sixes.

Green provided solid support by sharing an unbroken 108-run stand with Raghuvanshi for the third wicket and helping himself to 52 not out off 28 balls, laced with three fours and four maximums as the runs continued to flow unchecked for KKR.

Sent in to bat first, KKR were off to a brisk start as Ajinkya Rahane cleared third man for six. But it was Allen who seized control of the innings, launching into Kagiso Rabada with successive towering sixes after taking two fours off Siraj and racing past 30 inside the powerplay. Rahane's dismissal for 14 to Siraj did little to halt the momentum as Raghuvanshi joined Allen to stitch a fluent partnership.

After being given two reprieves, Allen was in imperious touch, punishing Rashid Khan with back‐to‐back sixes and raising a 21‐ball half‐century. He continued to toy with the attack, hammering Arshad Khan for three sixes in an over and racing to 93 off just 35 balls. His dismissal of Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, caught by Rashid at long‐on, ended a breathtaking knock but left KKR well placed for a huge score.

Raghuvanshi, who had survived a close lbw call earlier, grew in confidence, paddling Rabada for six and unfurling reverse sweeps and lofted drives to keep the scoreboard racing. He reached his seventh IPL fifty and went on to compile his career-best IPL knock, striking boundaries at will and exploiting GT's sloppy fielding.

Green provided the late fireworks, smashing Rashid for a straight six and then hammering Rabada and Siraj for boundaries with powerful pulls and drives. He reached his fifty off 26 balls and finished unbeaten to ensure KKR had a fantastic finish and left GT staring at a daunting chase.

Brief scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders 247/2 in 20 overs (Finn Allen 93, Angkrish Raghuvanshi 82 not out; R Sai Kishore 1-38, Mohammed Siraj 1-50) against Gujarat Titans