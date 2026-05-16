Ukrenergo Forecasts No Power Outages On Sunday
According to Ukrinform, NPC Ukrenergo stated this on Facebook.
"Tomorrow, on Sunday, no consumption restriction measures are planned," the statement said.
The company urges consumers to minimize the use of high-power electrical appliances from 18:00 to 22:00, and to shift energy-intensive activities to daytime hours from 10:00 to 16:00.Read also: Another Naftogaz employee Injured in Russian attack on Poltava region on May 5 dies
As Ukrinform reported, due to new Russian attacks, as of the morning of May 15, consumers in six regions were left without electricity.
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