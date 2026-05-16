Class IX Students To Study 3 Languages, Including 2 Regional, From July 1: CBSE

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) Adopting a transitional approach to adjust the CBSE's Scheme of Studies with the revised NCERT syllabus aligned with the NEP 2020 and National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023, the Board has made it compulsory for Class IX students to study three languages from July 1.

In a circular issued to heads of schools affiliated to it, the CBSE said that out of the three languages (R1, R2, R3), at least two should be native Indian languages.

“Students who wish to study a foreign language may do so as the third language only if the other two languages are native Indian languages, or as an additional fourth language,” said a CBSE circular dated May 15.

To address the issue of shortage of books, the Board said till the dedicated R3 textbooks are available, Class IX students shall use the Class VI R3 textbooks (2026–27 edition) of the chosen language.

The Board also decided not to hold any exam for Class X students for R 3 to keep the academic burden under check.

“No Board Examination shall be conducted for R3 at the Class X level. All assessments for R3 shall be entirely school-based and internal. The performance of students in R3 will be duly reflected in the CBSE certificate,” it said

“It is clarified that no student will be barred from appearing in the Class X Board Examinations due to R3. Sample question papers and rubrics for internal assessment will be shared by the Board shortly,” said the Board.

“Schools may choose any language from the CBSE list of subjects, ensuring that at least two of R1, R2, and R3 are native Indian languages. It is also requested that schools must update their R3 offering, as per policy recommendations, for classes VI to IX on the OASIS portal by June 30 2026,” said the CBSE circular issued by Dr Praggya M. Singh, Professor and Director (Academics).

The board acknowledged that some schools may face difficulties in arranging qualified teachers for native Indian languages during the transition period.

CBSE has allowed schools to use flexible arrangements such as inter-school resource sharing through Sahodaya clusters, hybrid teaching support, engagement of retired language teachers, and hiring suitably qualified postgraduates.

The board also informed that Class 6 R3 textbooks in 19 scheduled languages will be made available to schools before July 1, 2026.