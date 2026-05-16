Tripura To Implement 193 Flood Control Projects To Check River Erosion: CM Saha

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, May 16 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said that a total of 42 dams have already been constructed in the state for flood control, and an additional 193 flood control projects would be implemented to prevent erosion along various rivers across the state.

Inaugurating the State Data Centre in Agartala, the Chief Minister said that, along with infrastructure development, reforms are necessary in every field of work to ensure sustainable progress.

“The state government is carrying out reform work in line with present-day realities. It has continued the trend of development by integrating advanced technology into governance and development activities. The establishment of the State Data Centre will help expand the irrigation system in the state's agricultural land and will also play a crucial role in flood control. The increase in the GDP of a state is also closely linked with the agricultural production of that state,” he said.

The State Data Centre was set up by the Water Resources Department under the Public Works Department at the Visvesvaraya Complex at Kunjaban on the outskirts of Agartala.

Describing the establishment of the data centre as a milestone for the state, the Chief Minister said that accurate and real-time information generated from the centre would significantly improve flood management and disaster preparedness.

“The accurate information generated from this data centre will play an important role in flood control activities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision is not only to increase knowledge but also to integrate modern technology into administration and development. In line with that vision, the state government is also introducing a three-tier e-office system to speed up administrative work. The establishment of this data centre will further strengthen and enrich the water resources management system of the state,” he said.

Saha further said that the National Hydrology Project was launched during 2016-17 as part of a flagship initiative of the Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“In the first phase, Rs 4.67 crore was spent for the construction of this State Data Centre under the National Hydrology Project. In the second phase, an additional Rs 4.50 crore will be spent for further development of the data centre,” the Chief Minister said.

Highlighting the state government's initiatives in the irrigation sector, Saha said that as of March 31 (2026), a total of 1, 23,754 hectares of land in Tripura had been brought under irrigation coverage.

He said the government has undertaken several initiatives to bring more agricultural land under irrigation facilities.

“Once the ongoing works are completed, another 10,401 hectares of land will come under irrigation coverage. In addition, 34 more minor irrigation storage-cum-harvesting structure projects will be implemented in the state for Rs 972 crore. After the implementation of these projects, another 6,137 hectares of land will come under irrigation,” Saha said.

The Chief Minister further stated that a total of 42 dams with a combined length of 152 kilometres have already been constructed in the state for flood control purposes.“In addition, 193 flood control projects will be implemented to prevent erosion along various rivers. The state government is also taking special initiatives to control floodwater in different areas of Gomati district, including Agartala,” he added.

Secretary of the Public Works Department P.K. Goyal, Chief Engineer Sudhan Debbarma, and other senior officials were present at the inaugural programme.