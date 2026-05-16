IPL 2026: KKR Skipper Ajinkya Rahane's Persistent Powerplay Batting Struggles Under Scanner

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain, Ajinkya Rahane, has yet again failed to deliver in the IPL 2026 match against the Gujarat Titans at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Saturday, May 16.

The KKR, led by Rahane, are currently in a do-or-die situation as they fight to keep their playoff qualification hopes alive. After being put into bat first by the GT captain, Shubman Gill, the hosts' openers, Ajinkya Rahane and Finn Allen, were hoping to build a solid partnership while providing an early momentum in the innings.

However, Rahane's stay at the crease was as short as a fleeting cameo, as he was clean-bowled by Mohammed Siraj for just 14 runs off 14 balls. Before dismissal, the veteran Indian batter smashed a four and a six, but his intent was cut short in the fifth over.

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Rahane's Captaincy and Batting Under Scrutiny

The veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane is currently under double pressure as both his leadership tactics and his individual form come under heavy scrutiny from fans, cricket enthusiasts, and experts alike. As a captain, Rahane has been unable to find a winning formula, leaving them on the brink of elimination from the playoffs.

Under Rahane's captaincy, the KKR suffered a six-run winless streak, including five losses and one no result, leaving them languishing at the bottom of the points table. However, the three-time IPL champions revived late hopes for the playoffs qualification with a four-match winning streak, moving to eighth position on the standings, keeping themselves mathematically alive by the thinnest of margins.

The Kolkata Knight Riders' path to the playoffs hit a roadblock after their winning streak came to an end following a defeat to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Raipur, leaving them with a mountain to climb and making their clash against the Gujarat Titans an absolute must-win encounter.

That's a massive breakthrough for #GT. #MohammedSiraj gets rid of the #KKR captain and shifts the momentum early.#TATAIPL Race To Playoffs 2026 ➡️ #KKRvGT | LIVE NOW twitter/CUFGEv7efH

- Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 16, 2026

Apart from captaincy, Ajinkya Rahane's batting, especially as an opener, has also been a major point of concern, with his slow approach drawing heavy criticism for stifling KKR's scoring rate in the powerplay. In powerplay, Rahane scored 157 runs at an average of 14.27, exposing his profound inability to build a substantial foundation at the top of the order.

Overall, Ajinkya Rahane has aggregated 251 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 22.81 and a strike rate of 130.72 in 12 matches.

Rahane's Powerplay Batting Struggles Spark Intense Debate

Ajinkya Rahane's continued struggles with the bat in the powerplay have triggered an intense debate as well as criticism on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts calling for a rethink of his role as both captain and opener.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts slammed Rahane's performance, calling him 'abject failure' as KKR captain, questioning his ability to open in the powerplay, labeling his strike rate too slow, suggesting he step away from T20s, and even proposing that Steve Smith would have been a better leader and batter for the team.

Ajinkya Rahane got out after scoring 14 runs off 14 balls- Remember“Strike Rate” is Overrated twitter/As2m4PnZkV

- KKR Karavan (@KkrKaravan) May 16, 2026

KKR were better off buying Steve Smith the new and improved t20 player over Ajinkya rahane and making him captain. He would've done wonderful things with this KKR team this IPL season. Ajinkya Rahane has been an abject failure for KKR. twitter/DyKErynU4y

- Troll cricket unlimitedd (@TUnlimitedd) May 16, 2026

This is going to be Ajinkya Rahane's last IPL season most probably. He's not a value addition to any team and unfortunately he's too egoistic to even accept his mistakes. Idk how he's captaining a team in big 2026.#KKRvsGT #GTvsKKR

- Akanksha (@akankshahahaha_) May 16, 2026

Ajinkya Rahane has a strike rate of just 1️⃣2️⃣5️⃣ in the powerplay of IPL 2026By today's standards... that is far too slowThis approach kills momentum from startSaid this before... Rahane is not the right partner to get best out of Finn Allen#KKRvsGT | #IPL2026 | #KKRvGT twitter/B4WleJ8k5Q

- Swapnil Vats (@iamswapnilvats) May 16, 2026

Why Ajinkya Rahane playing t20?

- Mahi (@M17vibes) May 16, 2026

At the moment, Ajinkya Rahane should just step away from T20 cricket is not good enough as a batter, yet KKR literally made him the captain at this stage of his career average is just 22 with a strike rate of 130 this season despite opening the batting. KKR even... twitter/G9BG3buOC4

- TEJASH (@Tejashyyyyy) May 16, 2026

Yet another failure for KKR Captain Ajinkya Rahane - He goes for 14(14) against GT. He's still in the team only because of his captaincy and nothing else. twitter/5AzW2TCpXQ

- Saabir Zafar (@Saabir_Saabu01) May 16, 2026

Can't believe Ajinkya Rahane is still playing for KKR in 2026 His only USP was being a powerplay aggressor against pace, and now he can't even do that properly anymore. twitter/UVO4LLNfqn

- StarcyKKR (@StarcKKR) May 16, 2026

Why tf is Ajinkya Rahane opening in the powerplay. Does nothing but build pressure on to the other batsmen and both lose their wickets!! This should be his last IPL season. #KKRvsGT

- Mufaddal Shailu (@Shailu_15Jul) May 16, 2026

Ajinkya Rahane still makes it like a test as if it doesn't affect the team in 2026. KKR sack him. Please

- Chaos Chaser (@myownjokes) May 16, 2026

Ajinkya rahane should not have opened the innings

- Sanjay Kumar (@sanjaykanted) May 16, 2026

Ajinkya Rahane's string of low scores has left the team management with a massive headache as they reach the business end of the tournament. With KKR needing flawless performances to stand any chance of reaching the playoffs, the captain's persistent slump means the team is effectively starting every innings on the back foot.

In his IPL career, Ajinkya Rahane has 5283 runs, including two centuries and 34 fifties, at an average of 30.01 and a strike rate of 125.27 in 210 matches.

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