Ukrainian Defence Forces Strike Russian Command Posts, Warehouses In Occupied Territories
According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Facebook.
On May 15 and during the night of May 16, 2026, units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces carried out strikes on a number of important Russian military targets.
In particular, enemy command posts near Pokrovsk, a UAV command post in Hrafske, and a hangar with Russian military equipment in Selydove in Donetsk region were hit.
In addition, strikes were carried out on a logistics warehouse of Russian forces in Baranykivka in Luhansk region and a repair unit of the enemy in Pryvilliia in Kherson region.Read also: Enemies launch missile strike on Kryvyi Rih's industrial infrastructure
Ukrainian forces also struck concentrations of enemy personnel in Shakhtarsk, Mykhailivka, Yalta, and Selydove in Donetsk region, in Liubymivka in Zaporizhzhia region, and in several other settlements.
As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that during the week Ukrainian defenders struck a number of enemy rear facilities, including targets located almost 1,000 km from the line of contact.
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