Women In Bangladesh Face Growing Wave Of Digital Violence: Report

MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, May 16 (IANS) As women in Bangladesh increasingly engage in online spaces, there has been a surge in incidents of technology-facilitated abuse ranging from cyber harassment and blackmail to deepfakes and coordinated digital attacks, local media reported on Saturday.

Citing Police Cyber Support for Women (PCSW) data, leading Bangladeshi daily Dhaka Tribune reported that 60,808 women approached authorities for cybercrime cases by September 2024.

Among the documented cases, doxxing accounted for 41 per cent, followed by account hacking at 18 per cent, blackmail at 17 per cent, impersonation at 9 per cent and cyberbullying at 8 per cent.

According to experts, online abuse has moved beyond isolated trolling to organised harassment, including doxxing, non-consensual image sharing, AI-generated deepfakes and cyberstalking.

Reports suggest that a 2026 study on deepfake perceptions among Bangladeshi women revealed growing anxiety over the manipulation of personal images into explicit content.

Professor Salma Akter of the University of Dhaka noted that women who gain visibility online often become targets of coordinated attacks.

“This is a form of power and control," Dhaka Tribune quoted Akter as saying, noting that the consequences extend to mental health and participation in public life.

In February, a viral case of harassment involving two women near Dhaka University triggered widespread misogynistic commentary on social media platforms.

Experts warned that digital abuse in Bangladesh is increasingly spilling over into offline intimidation, particularly targeting journalists, activists and public figures.

A 2025–26 UN Women report revealed that one-third of surveyed women faced unwanted sexual behaviour online, with many later experiencing offline threats, cautioning that AI tools are making abuse more systematic.

Psychologists stated that prolonged exposure can result in anxiety, panic attacks, insomnia and social withdrawal.

Highlighting that sustained harassment can create enduring fear, clinical psychologist Shahana Parveen said, "Many women become afraid of using their phones or avoid social media altogether.”

The report cited the 2024 Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics–UNFPA survey, stating that around 89 per cent of women social media users faced online violence at least once. Nearly 75 per cent did not report incidents due to stigma and fear of humiliation, with women aged 18–30 being the most affected.

Shahida Akhtar, former President of Bikoshito Nari Network, a women's advocacy group, said that online abuse continues to be treated as a“virtual problem” despite serious consequences in the real-life world.

“To build a truly digital Bangladesh, ensuring a safe online environment for women is a human rights issue,” Dhaka Tribune quoted her as saying.