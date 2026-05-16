Rajasthan CM Travels By Electric Bus To Village Chaupal, Promotes Fuel Conservation And Carpooling

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 16 (IANS) In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to conserve petrol and diesel, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday travelled in an electric bus from Jaipur to Thikariya village in Bagru, where he participated in the 'Gram Vikas Chaupal' programme and interacted directly with villagers.

The Chief Minister departed from the CM residence in Jaipur along with a team of senior administrative officials, including Police Commissioner Sachin Mittal, Manju Rajpal, Siddharth Mahajan, and Jitendra Soni.

The visit was seen not only as an administrative outreach initiative but also as a symbolic message promoting fuel conservation and environmental protection.

During the village interaction, the Chief Minister held discussions with women, youth, and farmers regarding government welfare schemes and sought direct feedback on their implementation.

He stated that the Rajasthan government is committed to maintaining transparency in recruitment processes and ensuring equal opportunities for the youth.

“Today, even farmers' sons are becoming RAS toppers,” the Chief Minister said, while emphasising the government's efforts to conduct fair recruitment examinations.

He claimed that the present government had succeeded in preventing paper leaks and urged young people to move forward through hard work and merit.

While interacting with women's groups, Sharma highlighted the success of the 'Lakhpati Didi' scheme, stating that it was helping women become self-reliant while strengthening the rural economy.

He also praised the contribution of women's self-help groups in village development.

Addressing farmers, the Chief Minister promoted natural farming practices and appealed for reduced dependence on chemical fertilisers such as DAP and urea.

He said minimising the use of chemical fertilisers would reduce cultivation costs while preserving soil fertility.

Delivering a special message on fuel conservation, Sharma said,“Saving diesel and petrol is the need of the hour.”

He appealed to citizens to adopt carpooling and make greater use of public transport, adding that“small efforts can bring significant change” and that public participation is essential for environmental protection.

The Chief Minister's decision to travel to the village in an electric bus became a major talking point in both political and administrative circles.