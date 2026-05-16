PM Modi Meets Dutch King And Queen, Discuss Strengthening Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid a call on King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands at Palace Huis ten Bosch in The Hague.

According to a PMO release, the leaders exchanged views on strengthening the India-Netherlands relationship, including through deepening of people-to-people ties. The Netherlands King and Queen hosted dinner in hounor of Prime Minister.

Prime Minister also recalled with appreciation the State Visit of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima to India in 2019, "which had played an important role in fostering mutual goodwill and imparting fresh momentum to the bilateral relationship".

The leaders expressed satisfaction on the ongoing bilateral initiatives in the fields of education, innovation, semi-conductor, digital, water and green partnerships.

The Prime Minister conveyed appreciation for Netherlands King and Queen towards India and expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality extended to him during his visit.

Boosting India-Netherlands Friendship

In a post on X, PM Modi said India and the Netherlands are connected by shared interests and a shared belief in building a future-ready planet. "Met His Majesty King Willem-Alexander and Her Majesty Queen Maxima at the Royal Palace. It was wonderful exchanging perspectives on boosting India-Netherlands friendship across key sectors like technology, innovation, sustainable growth, commerce and water resources. India and the Netherlands are connected by shared interests and a shared belief in building a future-ready planet," he said.

Expanding Bilateral Partnership

This is PM Modi's second visit to the Netherlands after his previous visit in 2017. The bilateral engagement spans diverse sectors, including defence, security, innovation, green hydrogen, semiconductors and a Strategic Partnership on Water Minister's visit early in the tenure of the new Government has provided an opportunity to further deepen and expand the multifaceted partnership.

Netherlands is one of India's largest trade destinations in Europe, with bilateral trade worth USD 27.8 billion (2024-25); and India's 4th largest investor with cumulative FDI of USD 55.6 billion.

People-to-people ties remain a key aspect of India-Netherlands bilateral relationship. The Netherlands is home to over 90,000 non-resident Indians and persons of Indian origin alongside over 200,000 numbers of the Suriname Hindustani Community. Around 3,500 Indian students are currently enrolled in various universities there.

PM Modi Addresses Indian Community

Speaking at an Indian community event earlier in the day, PM Modi lauded the strong people-to-people ties between India and the Netherlands and referred to the "love and enthusiasm" at an Indian community event here and said It seems like The Hague "has become a living symbol of Indian friendship".

The Prime Minister referred to the popularity of tulips in the Netherlands and lotus in India. "The Netherlands is known for tulips, just as India is known for the lotus. Both the tulip and the lotus teach us that whether the roots are in water or in the earth, one gains both beauty and strength," he said.

"Seeing so much love and enthusiasm, I forgot for a moment that I am in the Netherlands, and it felt like I was attending a festival in India only... It seems like The Hague has become a living symbol of Indian friendship," he added.

Global Challenges and Resilient Supply Chains

He pointed to the energy crisis caused by the West Asia crisis and said the decade has been full of challenges and if the situation does not change quickly, the achievements of past decades could be wiped away.

PM Modi said the world today is talking about the need of resilient supply chains and India and the Netherlands are making endeavours to establish a future-ready supply chain. "The world is dealing with new challenges. First Corona, then war and today's energy crisis. This decade is becoming full of challenges. If the situation is not changed rapidly, the achievements of last multiple decades will be wasted and a huge section of the world's population will drown in poverty... In such times, India and the Netherlands are making endeavours to establish a future-ready supply chain." (ANI)

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