Bhojshala Verdict: MP CM Yadav Hails HC Decision, Praises Harmony

CM Welcomes 'Historic' Bhojshala Verdict

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday welcomed the High Court's judgment regarding the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula mosque complex in Dhar district, stating that the decision has established the dignity of the court and reflects the true joy of democracy.

Comparing his happiness to the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, the Chief Minister lauded both Hindu and Muslim communities for welcoming the division bench's ruling with harmony. Speaking to reporters here, Yadav expressed his deep satisfaction with the legal outcome, emphasising its social and judicial significance. "I feel equally happy when, as I feel while speaking of Ram Mandir, I will feel proud about the High Court's decision also, that through its division bench, regarding Bhojshala in Dhar. I would like to thank the court. All our Hindus and Muslims welcomed this with joy, and it established the dignity of the court; this is the joy of democracy", he said.

Details of the High Court Ruling

Earlier on Friday, the Madhya Pradesh High Court delivered a verdict, granting the Hindu side the right to worship and recognising the complex as belonging to Raja Bhoj. The court ruled that the disputed site is fundamentally a temple dedicated to Goddess Vagdevi, dating back to the Bhoj-Parmar dynasty, and quashed the previous ASI order, permitting the Muslim community to offer prayers there.

The court order said that the Indian government may address the demand for the repatriation of the idol, which is currently housed in a museum in London.

The High Court also asked the State government to consider granting land to the Muslim side for a mosque in Dhar district, in case the respondent moves an application.

Legal Challenges and Background

Meanwhile, two caveat pleas have been moved in the Supreme Court hours after the Madhya Pradesh High Court's decision, anticipating that parties from the Muslim side may challenge the verdict before the apex court.

Pending adjudication, the State authorities had put in place a shared arrangement for religious practices while the site remained under the supervision of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which had also surveyed the complex. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)