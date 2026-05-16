Rekha Gupta Distributes Bicycles To Meritorious Girls In RK Puram

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday distributed bicycles to meritorious schoolgirls in RK Puram who secured first division in Class 10 and 12 examinations, highlighting the initiative as part of the government's broader push for fuel conservation and women's empowerment.

CM on Fuel Conservation and Empowerment

Speaking to the reporters here, Gupta said, "Prime Minister Modi has appealed to all of us to save fuel, and there are many ways to do that. Every person is making this effort in their own way. The bicycles given to the daughters in this program today will be a useful means for their entire family, which will also save fuel. Under this scheme of the Delhi government, we are preparing to give bicycles to all daughters."

CM Gupta Highlights Scheme's Aim on X

Further, in a post on X, CM Gupta highlighted that the scheme is aimed at supporting meritorious girls and enabling them to pursue education without mobility constraints. आज आर.के. पुरम विधानसभा क्षेत्र की 10वीं एवं 12वीं कक्षा उत्तीर्ण मेधावी बेटियों को निःशुल्क साइकिलें प्रदान की गईं। हमारी ये बेटियां अपने परिवार, पूरे राष्ट्र के सपनों और संकल्पों की वाहक हैं। आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के नेतृत्व में आज देश की बेटियां शिक्षा,... twitter/oAexTqnFDK - Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) May 16, 2026

"Today, free bicycles were provided to the meritorious daughters who passed the 10th and 12th classes in the R.K. Puram Assembly constituency. These daughters of ours are the carriers of the dreams and resolutions of their families and the entire nation. Under the respected leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today the daughters of the country are emerging as the power of a new India in every field, from education, science, sports, army, administration, and innovation."

She added, "This initiative will provide safe and convenient commuting facilities to the girl students and will also reduce the concerns of parents, so that their daughters can move forward towards their future without any hindrance. Heartfelt congratulations to MLA Anil Sharma and Rotary Club Delhi Imperial for this inspiring initiative. Heartiest best wishes to all meritorious girl students for a bright future. May you continue to enhance the pride of your parents, Delhi, and the whole of India with your hard work, talent, and values."

On this occasion, RSS's Provincial Campaigner Anil Gupta, MLA Anil Sharma, District President Ravindra Chaudhary, Councillor Dharmveer Singh, along with many other dignitaries, were present.

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