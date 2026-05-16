J&K: Property Of Hizbul-Linked Proclaimed Offender Attached In Sopore

Continuing its sustained crackdown against the terror ecosystem and anti-national elements, the Sopore Police on Saturday attached immovable property of a proclaimed offender linked to a terror case registered over a decade ago, the release said.

Details of the Case and Accused

According to a press release, the action was taken in connection with an FIR registered at Panzalla Police Station under Sections 2/3 of the Egress and Internal Movement (Control) Ordinance, 2005 (or E & IMCO Act). The accused has been identified as Rasid-ud-Din Qureshi. Investigations have revealed that the accused had illegally crossed over to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir for obtaining illegal arms and ammunition training and is linked with the banned terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen. The accused is presently operating in coordination with the Hizbul Mujahideen terror network from Pakistan.

Execution of Attachment Proceedings

The attachment proceedings were carried out in collaboration with the Revenue Department in respect of land measuring 02 Kanals at Lashdaej Nadihal, valued in lakhs. The accused had been evading legal proceedings for a prolonged period despite sustained efforts and was accordingly declared a proclaimed offender by the Court under section 88 CrPC. Subsequently, in compliance with the orders of the Court, attachment proceedings were executed after due verification through revenue records and local enquiry. The process was carried out in the presence of Revenue officials and independent witnesses after observing all codal formalities.

Intensified Crackdown on Terror Ecosystem

This is the third such attachment action carried out by Sopore Police within the last three days as part of the intensified crackdown on terror handlers, absconders and anti-national elements linked with terrorist organisations. These actions form part of the continuous and sustained efforts of Sopore Police to dismantle the terror/separatist ecosystem, disrupt terror networks, choke support structures and take stringent legal action against individuals involved in activities prejudicial to the security and integrity of the nation.

Sopore Police reiterated their firm commitment to continue lawful and strict action against individuals involved in terrorism, terror financing, harbouring or supporting terrorist organisations in any manner. (ANI)

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