Chandigarh Police Nab 4 Shooters In PU Case, Solve Other Major Crimes

In a major breakthrough, the Operations Cell of the Chandigarh Police arrested four key accused allegedly involved in the sensational Panjab University shooting and robbery case, while also solving multiple high-profile criminal cases linked to foreign-based gangster networks operating in Punjab and Chandigarh.

The arrested accused have been identified as Gaurav alias Gola, Rajat alias Gudda, Ravi Nijjar alias Kali, and Aryan. Police said the accused were close associates and shooters working for foreign-based gangsters Shaganpreet Singh and Doni Bal.

Special Operation and Recovery

According to Chandigarh Police, the accused were arrested following a special operation conducted under the directions of senior police officials, including the UT Director General of Police and supervised by the Operations Wing. Teams led by Inspectors Harinder Singh Sekhon and Satvinder Singh carried out the operation after receiving secret information regarding the movement of armed gang operatives in Chandigarh. Police recovered three sophisticated automatic pistols and 16 live cartridges from the accused during the operation.

Panjab University Shooting Details Emerge

Investigators revealed that the accused were involved in the Panjab University firing and subsequent robbery incident registered under FIR Nos. 48 and 49 at Police Station Sector-11, Chandigarh. During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed that they had entered Panjab University on the directions of gangster Shaganpreet Singh to target SOPU President Jashan Jawandha.

After the attempted attack, the accused reportedly fled through the rear gate of the university and allegedly snatched a Bullet motorcycle at gunpoint near a temple outside the campus before escaping towards Mohali. Police further disclosed that the accused remained in direct contact with their foreign-based handlers through encrypted communication applications and received financial assistance through QR-code transactions routed via different channels, which are currently under investigation.

Arrests Solve Two Murders, One Firing Case in Punjab

The Chandigarh Police also stated that with the arrest of the accused, two sensational murder cases and a firing case in Punjab have been solved. These include the murder of Gopi Nijjar in Kapurthala, the killing of Class-12 student Amarjot Singh near Mehta Chowk on Mehsmipur Road in Amritsar, and the Khanna Aadti firing case.

Khanna Firing Case

During interrogation in the Khanna firing case, accused Gaurav alias Gola allegedly revealed that he, along with Aryan and another associate identified as Sonu alias Shanga, had conducted reconnaissance of a commission agent's shop in Khanna on the instructions of Shaganpreet Singh. Police said the accused later opened fire at the targeted shop.

Gopi Nijjar Murder

In the Gopi Nijjar murder case, investigators found that the killing was allegedly orchestrated by foreign-based gangsters Doni Bal and Shaganpreet Singh. Police claimed that Gaurav alias Gola and his associates acted on real-time instructions received from the handlers before carrying out the murder.

Amarjot Singh Murder

The accused are also allegedly linked to the murder of Amarjot Singh, an innocent Class-12 student in Amritsar. Police stated that Rajat alias Gudda, along with Aryan and another associate identified as Bobby, allegedly carried out the attack on directions from gangster Shaganpreet Singh.

Background of the Accused

Police said Aryan was separately arrested near the backside wall of Pan Asian Experience Club in Sector-26, Chandigarh, where an automatic pistol and four live cartridges were recovered from his possession. A separate Arms Act case has been registered against him at the Police Station Sector-26.

Investigators revealed that Ravi Nijjar alias Kali had allegedly developed close links with gangster networks through social media and criminal associates before becoming an active operative involved in reconnaissance, targeted firing incidents and violent crimes across Punjab and Chandigarh.

Ongoing Investigation and Criminal History

The Chandigarh Police stated that the arrests have dismantled a major module of the Shaganpreet-Doni Bal gang operating in Chandigarh and Punjab. Further investigation is underway to identify other members of the network, trace financial transactions, and uncover the broader gangster-criminal nexus.

Police records also indicate previous criminal cases against some of the accused, including murder, NDPS Act violations and other criminal offences registered in Punjab and Rajasthan. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)