Delhi Cabinet Cuts VAT Rate On Aviation Turbine Fuel From 25 Pc To 7 Pc

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) The Delhi government Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has decided to reduce the VAT rate on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) in the National Capital Region from 25 per cent to 7 per cent, an official said on Saturday.

This concessional rate will initially be applicable for a period of six months and may help in preventing a spike in airfares in view of the global oil supply disruption due to the Iran conflict, said the official.

In another development, Chief Minister Gupta on Saturday attended a felicitation and free bicycle distribution programme for meritorious girl students in the R. K. Puram Assembly constituency.

During the event, bicycles were distributed to girls who had passed Classes 10 and 12 so that they could continue their education with greater ease, safety and self-reliance, said a statement.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said such efforts are extremely important for promoting girls' education and encouraging them to move ahead in life.

Calling the initiative an inspiring step towards women's empowerment, she praised the organisers for their efforts.

Chief Minister Gupta said the education of daughters is important for families and the foundation of a brighter future for society and the nation.

She said the bicycle is not merely a means of transport, but a tool that will give new momentum to the confidence, independence and dreams of young students.

The Chief Minister announced that the Delhi government has decided to provide bicycles to all girls taking admission in Class 9 in government schools.

Around 1.30 lakh girls enrol in Class 9 every year, and the bicycles will help them throughout their academic journey from Class 9 to college and coaching institutes. She said the process of bicycle distribution will begin after the summer vacation.

Praising R.K. Puram MLA Anil Sharma and Rotary Club Delhi Imperial, the Chief Minister said they had set an inspiring example for society by distributing bicycles to more than 500 students even before the government scheme has come into effect.

She also expressed special gratitude to the Rotary Club and all those associated with the initiative.

She said the Delhi government is continuously working to provide greater opportunities, safety and facilities for girls in the field of education.

The government's objective, she added, is to ensure that no daughter is forced to compromise on her studies or dreams because of a lack of resources.

On this occasion, R.K. Puram MLA Anil Sharma and BJP District President Ravindra Chaudhary were also present, said the statement.