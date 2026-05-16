MP HC Launches Digital Platforms CM Yadav Says Justice Delivery Will Become Faster

MENAFN - IANS) Jabalpur, May 16 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday said that digitally empowered judicial systems would make legal processes more transparent and help ensure faster justice for common citizens.

The Chief Minister made this statement addressing the programme“Fragmentation of Fusion: Empowering Justice via United Digital Platform Integration” organised by the Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur on Saturday.

During the event, the High Court launched several digital platforms and services aimed at speeding up judicial procedures, improving transparency and making court services easier for litigants, lawyers and police authorities.

“The present era belongs to technology and innovation. When every field is changing rapidly, it is essential for the judicial system to also become digitally enabled,” the Chief Minister said.

He said the integrated digital platform launched by the High Court would reduce lengthy paper-based procedures, improve management of judicial records and speed up the disposal of cases.

“This integration of technology will strengthen the credibility of the justice system and ensure transparent and quicker justice delivery,” he added.

Yadav said Madhya Pradesh is rapidly moving towards good governance through technology-driven initiatives.

He noted that cyber tehsils have already been established in the state, Cabinet proceedings have been digitised, and the CM Helpline is helping in the quick resolution of public grievances.

On this occasion, Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court, Sanjeev Sachdeva, said the new digital systems would ensure faster and transparent information sharing and reduce delays in judicial procedures.

“Litigants will no longer have to wait for copies of judgments and court orders. Certified e-copies will now be available through the digital platform,” he said.

Justice Sachdeva said the initiative was developed under the guidance of CJI Surya Kant and would also simplify the issuance of e-summons and speed up the disposal of bail applications.

Among the major initiatives launched was CLASS (Courtroom Live Audio-Visual Streaming System), an OTT-style platform for live streaming of court proceedings. A new High Court portal and the AI-enabled data management system“Pratham” were also launched during the programme.

The event was addressed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal and several other senior judges from the Supreme Court and Madhya Pradesh High Court.