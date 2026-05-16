TN Speaker Prabhakar Vows To Install Drainage, Roads Within A Month

Speaker Vows Swift Infrastructure Development

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 16 (ANI): Tamil Nadu State Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar has assured residents of prompt infrastructure development, promising the installation of proper drainage systems and roads within a month. Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Prabhakar highlighted the grievances of the local population. He highlighted that the residents have been living in the area for multiple generations without basic amenities. "They have been living here for four to five generations. There is no proper drainage, no proper roads. I have promised them that within a month, these two things will be provided," the Speaker said.

Speaker JCD Prabhakar has committed to a comprehensive infrastructure cleanup in his constituency, stating that fixing the chronic drainage issue and providing clean drinking water remain his topmost priorities.

Addressing Chronic Civic Grievances

Addressing residents regarding long-standing civic grievances in the local housing blocks, Prabhakar highlighted that the area had been plagued by severe waterlogging issues for over three years. "This place is slum clearance board houses. There has been stagnation of drainage water for the past three and a half years," Speaker Prabhakar said.

Recalling his election campaign promises, he emphasised his intent to directly fulfil the assurances made to the public during the polls. "At the time of the elections, I came here to seek their support and votes. At that time, I told them my priority would be clean water, and all the drainage would be cleaned up to their expectations. I thank them by solving their problem in every area," he added.

Election as Speaker

Meanwhile, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA JCD Prabhakar on Tuesday was unanimously elected as the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker. All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and TVK leaders displayed respect and support with folded hands as Prabakara sat in his chair. Prabhakar, who was elected from the Thousand Lights constituency in the 2026 Assembly elections, defeated Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate Ezhlian Naganathan. (ANI)

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