MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ending the war roughly along the current front line would be a major victory for Ukraine.

Czech analyst, vice-rector of the CERVO University in Prague, former adviser to the Czech government on national security, and diplomat Tomáš Pojar stated this in an interview with Ukrinform.

The expert said that if it was possible to stop the war roughly where the front line ran at that time, he believed that someday the war would be remembered as the Great and Victorious War for Ukrainian Independence.

He urged not to view the situation exclusively in black-and-white terms, and not to assume that if every square kilometer of Ukrainian territory is not liberated, it automatically means defeat.

The former security adviser to the Czech government does not currently see signs of a decisive turning point in the war or that it is approaching its end. At the same time, he notes that although Russia is still able to terrorize the Ukrainian population and attack infrastructure, on the front line itself in recent months it has no longer had the same pace of advance; meanwhile, Ukraine's ability to strike targets deep in Russian rear areas is improving.

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Pojar added that after the first three days of the war, when he saw how Ukrainians were defending themselves, he began to view the situation optimistically and started to think that everything would ultimately end differently from what Moscow had imagined.

As Ukrinform reported, political scientist and public figure Oleh Saakian believes that the reduced use of the word "victory" in Ukrainian public discourse is not a sign of disappointment, but rather of the formation of a more mature and realistic approach to the war.