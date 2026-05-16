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Mentavi Health To Present Clinical Validation Study Data For Adult ADHD Evaluation At 2026 APA Meeting
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Mentavi Health, a telehealth provider of evidence-based digital mental health care for adults (18+), will present data from a clinical validation study at the 2026 American Psychiatric Association (APA) Annual Meeting, taking place May 16–20, 2026, in San Francisco. The 2026 meeting features more than 400 educational sessions and more than 1,000 poster presentations.
Mentavi Chief Medical Officer Barry K. Herman, MD, MMM, will present a scientific poster summarizing data from a clinical study validating Mentavi's online, asynchronous, clinician-reviewed Diagnostic Evaluation for adult ADHD. The poster has also been selected for inclusion in the 2026 APA Virtual Annual Meeting experience, where it will be accessible to virtual attendees through the online platform, extending the reach of these findings beyond the in-person event in San Francisco.
“Presenting at the APA Annual Meeting is an important milestone for our clinical research efforts,” Herman said.“It gives us an opportunity to share these findings with a broad audience of psychiatrists and other mental health professionals and to contribute to the ongoing discussion about how digital diagnostic tools can be evaluated and used responsibly in clinical care.”
The study, titled "Validity of an Online Assessment of Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder Among a Real-World Sample of Adults Seeking Web-Based Mental Health Care," reports findings from a prospective, real-world observational study comparing Mentavi's online Diagnostic Evaluation with a clinical interview conducted by doctorate-level psychologists via video. The study was published in The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry in September 2025.
The study evaluated 345 adults seeking web-based ADHD assessment. The results demonstrated that:
- 78% of ADHD diagnostic results agreed between the online assessment and clinical interview, with a positive predictive value (PPV) of 94.9%.
- Over 80% of cases of disagreement had ADHD on clinical interview, while the results of the online assessment were inconclusive for ADHD and recommended further
assessment.
- The false positive rate for the online assessment was 12%, and 56% for the clinical interview.
To the authors' knowledge, the study is among the first to validate an online asynchronous ADHD assessment for adults seeking web-based mental health care using a clinical interview as a comparator. The findings suggest that online ADHD assessments can support broader access to mental health services while incorporating clinical guardrails designed to reduce the risk of over-diagnosis in uncertain cases. As noted by the study authors, due to the high prevalence of ADHD in the study sample, these results are not yet generalized to a broader clinical setting. The findings also help characterize the population of adults seeking web-based mental health care and can inform future refinement of online mental health assessment pathways.
ADHD affects an estimated 6% of U.S. adults (CDC, 2024), and wait times for specialist evaluation can be lengthy in many parts of the country. At the same time, telehealth has become a common access point. A recent 2024 U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Report indicates that 46% of U.S. adults with ADHD have used telehealth for ADHD services at least once. Mentavi's published findings were designed to address a central question in the field: whether online diagnostic approaches for adult ADHD can be evaluated against established clinical approaches and support broader access to the mental health care system.
Mentavi CEO Keith Brophy commented, "Bringing these data to the APA Annual Meeting builds on the foundation established through our Journal of Clinical Psychiatry publication and our earlier conference presentations this year. APA convenes a broad cross-section of the psychiatric community, making it an important forum for discussing how validated digital tools can expand access while maintaining clinical rigor."
About Mentavi Health and ADHD Online
Founded in 2018 as ADHD Online, and recognized as one of Michigan's 2022 cohort "50 Companies to Watch," Mentavi Health provides evidence-based, online mental health care nationwide for adults (18+), guided by rigorous clinical and regulatory standards. Its Diagnostic Evaluation is clinically validated against a structured, in-person clinical interview, with results peer-reviewed in The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry (2025). The Diagnostic Evaluation is also used by licensed clinicians to support assessment of other mental health conditions, including anxiety and depression. Mentavi delivers affordable, evidence-based care, offering diagnostic evaluations and access to additional care options delivered by licensed clinicians. Guided by clinical rigor, accessibility, and trust, Mentavi helps adults connect to evidence-based mental health care. Availability varies by state. Learn more at mentavi.
Mentavi Chief Medical Officer Barry K. Herman, MD, MMM, will present a scientific poster summarizing data from a clinical study validating Mentavi's online, asynchronous, clinician-reviewed Diagnostic Evaluation for adult ADHD. The poster has also been selected for inclusion in the 2026 APA Virtual Annual Meeting experience, where it will be accessible to virtual attendees through the online platform, extending the reach of these findings beyond the in-person event in San Francisco.
“Presenting at the APA Annual Meeting is an important milestone for our clinical research efforts,” Herman said.“It gives us an opportunity to share these findings with a broad audience of psychiatrists and other mental health professionals and to contribute to the ongoing discussion about how digital diagnostic tools can be evaluated and used responsibly in clinical care.”
The study, titled "Validity of an Online Assessment of Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder Among a Real-World Sample of Adults Seeking Web-Based Mental Health Care," reports findings from a prospective, real-world observational study comparing Mentavi's online Diagnostic Evaluation with a clinical interview conducted by doctorate-level psychologists via video. The study was published in The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry in September 2025.
The study evaluated 345 adults seeking web-based ADHD assessment. The results demonstrated that:
- 78% of ADHD diagnostic results agreed between the online assessment and clinical interview, with a positive predictive value (PPV) of 94.9%.
- Over 80% of cases of disagreement had ADHD on clinical interview, while the results of the online assessment were inconclusive for ADHD and recommended further
assessment.
- The false positive rate for the online assessment was 12%, and 56% for the clinical interview.
To the authors' knowledge, the study is among the first to validate an online asynchronous ADHD assessment for adults seeking web-based mental health care using a clinical interview as a comparator. The findings suggest that online ADHD assessments can support broader access to mental health services while incorporating clinical guardrails designed to reduce the risk of over-diagnosis in uncertain cases. As noted by the study authors, due to the high prevalence of ADHD in the study sample, these results are not yet generalized to a broader clinical setting. The findings also help characterize the population of adults seeking web-based mental health care and can inform future refinement of online mental health assessment pathways.
ADHD affects an estimated 6% of U.S. adults (CDC, 2024), and wait times for specialist evaluation can be lengthy in many parts of the country. At the same time, telehealth has become a common access point. A recent 2024 U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Report indicates that 46% of U.S. adults with ADHD have used telehealth for ADHD services at least once. Mentavi's published findings were designed to address a central question in the field: whether online diagnostic approaches for adult ADHD can be evaluated against established clinical approaches and support broader access to the mental health care system.
Mentavi CEO Keith Brophy commented, "Bringing these data to the APA Annual Meeting builds on the foundation established through our Journal of Clinical Psychiatry publication and our earlier conference presentations this year. APA convenes a broad cross-section of the psychiatric community, making it an important forum for discussing how validated digital tools can expand access while maintaining clinical rigor."
About Mentavi Health and ADHD Online
Founded in 2018 as ADHD Online, and recognized as one of Michigan's 2022 cohort "50 Companies to Watch," Mentavi Health provides evidence-based, online mental health care nationwide for adults (18+), guided by rigorous clinical and regulatory standards. Its Diagnostic Evaluation is clinically validated against a structured, in-person clinical interview, with results peer-reviewed in The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry (2025). The Diagnostic Evaluation is also used by licensed clinicians to support assessment of other mental health conditions, including anxiety and depression. Mentavi delivers affordable, evidence-based care, offering diagnostic evaluations and access to additional care options delivered by licensed clinicians. Guided by clinical rigor, accessibility, and trust, Mentavi helps adults connect to evidence-based mental health care. Availability varies by state. Learn more at mentavi.
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