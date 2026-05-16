Research Team Face Bees Attack At Singhanpur Cave In Chhattisgarh's Raigarh

MENAFN - IANS) Raipur/Raigarh, May 16 (IANS) A research and conservation expedition turned into a scene of chaos and panic when a team from the Department of Archaeology was unexpectedly targeted by a massive swarm of bees inside the historic Singhanpur Cave in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, officials said on Saturday.

The researchers had travelled to the ancient site on Friday to conduct vital inspection, documentation, and preservation work on the cave's famous prehistoric rock paintings when the sudden wildlife encounter occurred.

According to official reports, the field team comprised researchers and academic experts from the Department of Archaeology at Pandit Ravishankar Shukla University.

While the team members were deeply engrossed in examining the protected sections and analysing the delicate pigments of the ancient rock art, a large beehive nested within the upper recesses of the cave was inadvertently disturbed.

Within moments, thousands of agitated bees swarmed the interior of the cave, trapping the researchers inside the enclosed space.

The sudden onslaught triggered immediate panic as team members scrambled to find an exit and escape the relentless swarm.

In the ensuing scramble to flee the dark cave chambers, several members of the research party sustained multiple stings and varying degrees of injuries.

Local emergency services and nearby villagers rushed to assistance upon hearing the commotion, helping to evacuate the injured personnel from the hillside site and providing immediate first aid.

The injured researchers were subsequently transported to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

Doctors confirmed that while the victims suffered painful swelling and allergic reactions from the bee stings, all affected individuals are currently stable and recovering under observation.

Singhanpur Cave is globally renowned among historians and anthropologists for housing some of India's oldest rock shelters and paleolithic wall paintings, drawing regular academic expeditions.

Following the incident, local administrative authorities have temporarily restricted entry to the specific cave chambers.

A team will be deployed to safely relocate the wild beehives to ensure the safety of future research teams, archaeologists, and tourists visiting the protected heritage site.