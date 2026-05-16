China, US Agree To Reduce Tariffs On Certain Goods

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to a statement by China's Ministry of Commerce, China and the United States have agreed to reduce tariffs on certain goods in order to promote bilateral trade.

According to Ukrnform, Bloomberg reports this, citing a statement released after the two-day summit in Beijing between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Beijing and Washington will implement a number of measures, including mutual tariff reductions on certain products, to expand bilateral trade in areas such as agriculture. The statement did not provide specific details but noted that both sides are still negotiating the terms.

The statement also confirmed China's intention to purchase American aircraft, although the quantity and manufacturer were not specified. China further said it would actively address U.S. concerns regarding imports of American agricultural products.

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Trump said on Friday that tariffs were not discussed during his meetings with Xi.

"We didn't discuss tariffs. They're paying substantial tariffs, but we didn't discuss," Trump told reporters.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Trump had earlier stated that China agreed to purchase 200 aircraft from American aerospace corporation Boeing as part of a multibillion-dollar deal, which would mark Beijing's first purchase of U.S.-made commercial aircraft in nearly a decade.

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