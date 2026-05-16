CM Suvendu Adhikari Hints At Probe Into Assets Linked To Top Trinamool Leader

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 16 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday indirectly hinted at a possible investigation into the assets of a company allegedly linked to a senior Trinamool Congress leader, although he stopped short of naming the individual.

Addressing a public gathering in the Falta Assembly constituency under the Diamond Harbour subdivision in South 24 Parganas district, where repolling is scheduled for May 21, the Chief Minister repeatedly referred to the leader as "Mr Nephew".

"Mr Nephew, I brought the detailed property list of your company from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation yesterday. The company has 24 properties in Kolkata. There is also a palace-like office at Amtala in South 24 Parganas district,” the Chief Minister said.

Speaking at the gathering, Adhikari also referred to his announcement on Friday regarding the suspension of former Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal and two former deputy commissioners of Kolkata Police -- Indira Mukherjee and Abhishek Gupta -- in connection with the RG Kar rape and murder case of August 2024.

“Already, three IPS officers have been suspended in this connection and a departmental probe has been initiated against them. Once the investigators bring out their call records and WhatsApp chats, the real wrongdoings of the previous government will surface. People will then understand the extent to which the previous government stooped,” the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister also issued a warning to Trinamool Congress candidate Jahangir Khan in the Falta repoll.

“After the 2021 post-poll violence, the National Human Rights Commission declared 199 accused persons involved in the violence as notorious criminals. One of them was Jahangir. Let the repolling be over. I will ensure proper action against him for past misdeeds as per legal provisions,” he said.

Adhikari further said that he had directed police authorities in South 24 Parganas district to prepare a list of those who became victims of post-poll violence in West Bengal in 2021, as well as a list of those allegedly responsible for unleashing the violence.

“Not a single goon will remain at home. Those who moved around freely even after torturing women will also not be spared,” the Chief Minister said.