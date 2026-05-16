Aniz Drops His Latest Single '210' Featuring Nikkesha

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) Emerging musician Aniz Gupta has treated the music lovers with his latest single "210".

Presented by AG Records, the track features actress and model Nikkesha Rangwala as the leading lady.

Set against a stylised metropolitan backdrop, "210" deals with themes such as passion, chaos, and emotional obsession. It further taps into the luxury noir aesthetic, which is presently influencing the new wave of Punjabi music visuals.

Written and performed by Aniz, "210" enjoys the music scored by Nishael.

Talking about the track, Aniz said,“210 is not just a song for me, it's a world built around emotion, desire, and chaos. I've always been drawn towards music that feels visual and immersive, where every frame adds to the story."

"With this track, I wanted to create something that feels intense, cinematic, and reflective of the new wave of Punjabi independent music that's pushing boundaries beyond just sound," he went on to add.

Revealing what made her say yes to the project, Nikkesha shared that the song appealed to her due to its cinematic treatment and emotionally charged atmosphere.

She said,“What drew me to 210 was the mood and storytelling. It has this edgy, emotionally intense energy that instantly pulls you in. The visual language felt very international while still staying rooted in the Punjabi music space, and that balance made the experience really exciting for me.”

Over the years, Nikkesha has become a well-known face in the Punjabi entertainment industry, thanks to her appearances in a variety of tracks alongside renowned artists such as Karan Aujla.

Sharing "210" with the netizens, Aniz wrote, "210” is finally OUT NOW on my YouTube channel. This song is more than just music to me - it's a piece of emotion, late-night thoughts, memories, and everything I couldn't express in words before. Every beat, every lyric, and every second of this track carries a story that I truly hope connects with you all (sic)."