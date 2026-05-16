Emcure Pharma Receives 7 Observations From USFDA After Gujarat Plant Inspection

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) Emcure Pharmaceuticals on Saturday said the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) completed a current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) inspection at its formulations manufacturing facility in Sanand, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and issued a Form 483 with seven observations.

The inspection was conducted between May 6 and May 15, 2026, at the company's facility located in the G.I.D.C. industrial area in Taluka-Sanand, Ahmedabad. According to the company, the observations raised by the USFDA are procedural in nature.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals said it is taking corrective steps to address the observations comprehensively and will submit its response to the US health regulator within the stipulated timeline. Under USFDA norms, companies are generally required to respond to Form 483 observations within 15 days.

A Form 483 is issued by USFDA inspectors after the completion of an inspection when conditions or practices are observed that may constitute deviations from cGMP regulations. The observations are discussed with the company during the closing conference, but the issuance of a Form 483 does not indicate a final determination on the facility's compliance status.

The regulatory update came alongside the company's strong quarterly earnings performance. Emcure Pharmaceuticals reported a 29 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit for the quarter at Rs 243 crore, compared with Rs 189 crore in the corresponding period last financial year.

Revenue from operations rose 16.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,469.7 crore from Rs 2,116.2 crore, driven by growth across key markets.

EBITDA increased 19.2 per cent to Rs 479.5 crore, while EBITDA margins improved marginally to 19.4 per cent from 19 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

The company's international business continued to remain the primary growth driver, with revenue rising 25.7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,493 crore, aided by expansion in the base business and new product launches.

Domestic sales grew 5.2 per cent to Rs 977 crore, though growth was partially impacted by weaker performance in the Zuventus portfolio and organisational restructuring initiatives.

Shares of Emcure Pharmaceuticals ended Friday's trading session at Rs 1,702.30 apiece on the BSE, up Rs 28.90 or 1.73 per cent from the previous close.