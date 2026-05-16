Tejashwi Yadav Targets Bihar Government Over LPG Shortage At Community Health Centre In Begusarai

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 16 (IANS) A political controversy has erupted in Bihar after reports emerged of LPG cylinders not being available at a community kitchen in a government health facility in Begusarai.

The incident was reported from a Community Health Centre (CHC) in Bachwara block, where the 'Jeevika Didi Ki Rasoi' allegedly failed to provide cooked meals due to the unavailability of LPG cylinders.

As a result, pregnant and recently delivered women admitted at the facility were reportedly forced to consume basic food items like 'chura' (flattened rice).

Reacting sharply over the incident on Saturday, Bihar Leader of the Opposition and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack on the state government led by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.

Taking to his official X account, Tejashwi alleged that the "double-engine government" has failed to ensure basic facilities for women and newborns.

"In Bihar, due to the unavailability of gas cylinders at 'Jeevika Didi Ki Rasoi', women who have recently given birth are not getting proper meals. After elections, both mothers and newborns have been left to fend for themselves," he wrote.

He also criticised the Bihar government over maternal health, saying that women require nutritious food post-delivery but are being deprived of even basic meals.

He also raised concerns about anaemia among women in the state, questioning the Bihar government's silence on the issue.

The controversy comes at a time when the Bihar government has been highlighting major healthcare reforms.

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has recently announced steps to strengthen the healthcare system, including the expansion of specialised services in district hospitals, the introduction of cashless treatment for state employees, and fast-tracking the construction of AIIMS Darbhanga.

Additionally, Nishant Kumar has taken charge as the Bihar Health Minister, with a focus on improving grassroots healthcare delivery.

While the Opposition has raised serious concerns over the reported incident, an official response from local health authorities on the LPG shortage and food arrangements at the CHC is still awaited.

The incident has once again brought attention to gaps in last-mile service delivery, particularly in maternal healthcare, even as the state government pushes forward with broader systemic reforms.