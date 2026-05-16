B'deshi Infiltrator Arrested From Trinamool Leader's House In Bengal's Hingalganj

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 16 (IANS) Police have arrested a Bangladeshi national allegedly living illegally in West Bengal and hiding at the residence of a Trinamool Congress leader in Hingalganj in North 24 Parganas district, officials said on Saturday.

According to local residents, the accused, identified as Shahidul Gazi, was caught by locals on Friday night and later handed over to the police. The incident took place in the Hingalganj area of North 24 Parganas district.

It has been alleged that Shahidul illegally crossed the India-Bangladesh border in 2007 and subsequently took shelter at the residence of Trinamool panchayat member Joynal Abedin.

Before being formally arrested, Shahidul allegedly told reporters:“I came here in 2007 after crossing the border. Then Trinamool panchayat member Joynal Abedin gave me shelter. He took my photograph and arranged for my voter identity card. Joynal also arranged for my father to get a voter card through his acquaintance Golam Gazi. Later, I also made an Aadhaar card.”

Since the matter surfaced, Joynal Abedin and his family members have reportedly left the area. Police have launched a search operation to trace him.

Basirhat Police District Superintendent Alaknanda Bhawal said:“Legal action was initiated last night. The intruder has been arrested and produced before the court for further proceedings.”

Shahidul also claimed that he initially worked at Joynal Abedin's fish market in the Sandal Bill area of Hingalganj and stayed there before later shifting to another locality in the same area. He reportedly got married in Hingalganj and has a wife and children there.

“My wife and children are all here. I could not return because of restrictions at the border. As soon as the situation normalises, I will return to Bangladesh with them. I will not return to India again,” Shahidul allegedly said.

Local residents claimed that they had repeatedly informed Hingalganj police station about the alleged illegal infiltration but no action was taken earlier. They said residents eventually detained Shahidul themselves before handing him over to the police.

Responding to the matter, Ananda Sarkar, the defeated Trinamool candidate from Hingalganj, said:“We need to investigate the matter first. How can I answer your question without an inquiry? I will be able to comment after examining the facts.”

Meanwhile, local BJP leader Palash Sarkar alleged that those sheltering illegal infiltrators would face action under the new administration.

“A BJP government is now functioning in the state. Those Trinamool leaders who are still sheltering infiltrators should remain careful. The police are no longer acting as party slaves and are working impartially. Those supporting infiltration will be arrested and sent to jail,” he said.