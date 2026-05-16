War Update: 61 Clashes On Front Line Since Morning

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to UKrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Facebook, citing operational information as of 16:00 on Saturday, May 16.

Enemy strikes today targeted the settlements of Korenok, Bachivsk, Sopich, Ryzhivka, Starykove, Tovstodubove, Chernatske, Ulanove, and Volfyne in Sumy region, as well as Senkivka and Kryvusha in Chernihiv region. Airstrikes were carried out on Vilna Sloboda and Bachivsk in the Sumy region.

One person killed and two wounded in Kherson due to Russian artillery shelling

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, 14 combat clashes occurred. Russian forces launched two airstrikes using three guided bombs and carried out 55 attacks on populated areas and Ukrainian military positions, including seven using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russian troops twice assaulted Ukrainian positions near Izbytske and Starytsia.

In the Kupiansk sector, two clashes are ongoing near Novoosynove and Podoly.

In the Lyman sector, five clashes with Russian forces occurred near Stepove, Drobysheve, Yampil, and Ozerne.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defense Forces repelled two Russian attempts to advance near Zakitne and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped one Russian attack near Nykyforivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Russian troops launched six attacks near Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, and Illinivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian forces attempted 17 times since the beginning of the day to push Ukrainian troops from their positions near Vilne, Kucheriv Yar, Zolotyi Kolodiaz, Nove Shakhove, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Boikivka, Serhiivka, and Molodetske.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped an enemy attempt to advance near Sichneve.

In the Huliaipole sector, the Defense Forces repelled 12 Russian attacks near Dobropillia, Verkhna Tersa, Krynychne, Staroukrainka, Huliaipilske, and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv sector, Russian forces did not conduct offensive operations today.

In the Prydniprovske sector, the Defense Forces repelled two Russian attacks toward Antonivka.

No significant changes have been recorded in other sectors, and no enemy attempts to advance have been observed.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Southern Defense Forces spokesperson Vladyslav Voloshyn stated that Russian troops in the southern operational zone are using a main gas pipeline to move assault groups behind Ukrainian lines, with some invaders surrendering after emerging from the pipe.