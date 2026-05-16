BJP Legislator Hints At Deletion In Bengal School Syllabus On Trinamool's Land Stir At Singur And Nandigram

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 16 (IANS) Sajal Ghosh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s newly elected legislator from Baranagar Assembly constituency in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district and a party Councillor in Kolkata Municipal Corporation, on Saturday hinted at the possibilities of the deletion of chapters on land movement at Singur in Hooghly district and Nandigram in East Midnapore district spearheaded by the Trinamool Congress during the former Chief Minister late Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee-led Left Front government from the school syllabus of the state board in the state.

Ghosh, who rose to his current position from his active student politics life in the 1990s, attended a programme counselling on Saturday afternoon.

While speaking to the media persons at the sidelines of the programme, the BJP legislator spoke of the possibilities of deletion of Singur and Nandigram land movement chapters from the school syllabus.

As of now the name of the new State Education department is not yet announced and the functioning of the department is overseen by the current Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari himself.

Ghosh said that in the chapter on land movement at Singur, there is also a mention about the role of former West Bengal Education Minister and Trinamool Congress Secretary General, Partha Chatterjee, in the land movements spearheaded by the former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, as the then Opposition leader during the Left Front regime.

He questioned how the name of the former Minister, who had spent around three years after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate because of his alleged involvement in the multi-crore cash-for-school job case in West Bengal, could feature in a chapter in the school education.

"Demands have been raised from different academic quarters about the urgent necessity of changing the school education syllabus. The new state government will surely look into the matter," the BJP legislator said.

The anti-land acquisition movement against Tata Motors's Nano car project at Singur in Hooghly district and a similar movement at Nandigram in East Midnapore against a proposed chemical hub project by Indonesia-based Salim Group that started in 2007 are considered as the two important factors for the collapse of the 34-year Left Front regime in West Bengal in 2011.

After coming to power in 2011, the previous Mamata Banerjee-led state government included chapters on Singur and Nandigram land movements in the school syllabus.