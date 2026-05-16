Gehlot's Closest Aide Arrested In NEET Row: Rajasthan BJP Hits Back At Congress

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 16 (IANS) Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Rathore launched a sharp attack on the Congress over the NEET paper leak controversy, saying the party had no moral authority to question the BJP government on examination scams.

Rathore alleged that the former RPSC Chairman, considered a close aide of former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, had been arrested in a paper leak case, accusing the Congress of being“neck-deep in corruption"

Addressing the media during the third session of the 'Pandit Deendayal Mahabhiyan' training camp at Paliwal Jain Bhawan in Hasan Khan, Alwar, Rathore said the Congress had no moral authority to question the BJP government on paper leaks.

“The RPSC Chairman, who was among Ashok Gehlot's closest aides, was arrested in a paper leak case. They are themselves neck-deep in corruption, yet they question us,” Rathore said.

Referring to the NEET controversy, Rathore praised the National Testing Agency (NTA) for swiftly cancelling the examination and announcing a fresh date.

He argued that delaying corrective action would have disrupted students' preparation cycles, drawing comparisons with the SI recruitment examination controversy.

“In the SI recruitment matter, candidates lost their preparation rhythm after already securing jobs. Asking them to appear again after such a gap becomes difficult because they are no longer in regular practice,” he said.

Rathore also urged BJP workers to educate the public about the party's ideology and remind voters of the scams that allegedly took place during the previous Congress regime.

He claimed that while 17 examination papers were leaked during Congress rule,“not a single paper has leaked under the current Bhajanlal Sharma government.”

He further stated that strict action would be taken against anyone found guilty in the NEET paper leak case.

According to Rathore, the police and the Special Operations Group (SOG) have been placed on high alert to investigate the matter thoroughly.

On the issue of pending political appointments and cabinet expansion in Rajasthan, Rathore indicated that decisions could be made soon, though he clarified that both matters fall under the Chief Minister's discretion.

Commenting on concerns regarding fuel shortages and conservation, Rathore referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent appeal to avoid wastage of petrol and diesel.

“Earlier, I used to travel with long convoys, but now several leaders travel together in one vehicle. The idea is to prevent unnecessary expenditure and fuel wastage,” he said.

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and Rajasthan Minister of State for Forests Sanjay Sharma were also present during the BJP training camp, along with district leaders and party workers.