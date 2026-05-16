Tension In Bengal's Garia After BJP Worker Attacked Near Grocery Store

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 16 (IANS) A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was allegedly attacked in broad daylight on the southern outskirts of Kolkata on Saturday, with a part of his finger severed during the assault.

The incident took place at Valley Park on Serampur Road in the Garia area, where a BJP worker and an alleged Trinamool Congress supporter reportedly got into an altercation at a grocery store. The attack allegedly followed soon after.

According to the police, two residents of the same neighbourhood -- an elderly man and another local youth identified as Pintu -- got into an argument at the grocery shop. Pintu is said to be associated with the BJP. The altercation soon turned violent.

It has been alleged that the elderly man initially left the spot and later returned with another individual. Thereafter, the man, who is reportedly known locally as a Trinamool supporter, along with his associate, allegedly attacked Pintu with a sharp weapon while he was standing near the grocery store.

According to local accounts, the attackers first struck him on the chest and back with the weapon. When Pintu attempted to flee, the accused allegedly chased him and tried to stab him again.

While trying to defend himself with his hands, a portion of one of Pintu's fingers was severed. The accused thereafter fled from the scene.

Bleeding profusely, Pintu reportedly ran into a nearby house. Women in the house immediately tried to stop the bleeding by wrapping cloth around his injured hand before he was rushed to hospital for treatment.

A local resident said:“Both of them are from the same neighbourhood. They had an argument over something. Then suddenly he was stabbed. We rushed him to a hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.”

A complaint has been lodged with the local police station against the accused. A senior Kolkata Police officer said that a search operation has been launched to trace those involved in the attack.

“A complaint has been received. We are conducting a search for the accused. Investigation is on,” the officer said.

The incident triggered tension and panic in the area.