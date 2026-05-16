New Bengal Govt To Crack Down On Illegally-Run Madrasahs: Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 16 (IANS) Khudiram Tudu, the Minister in charge of Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education in the new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled West Bengal government, on Saturday once again cautioned about the state administration's crackdown on madrasahs allegedly operating illegally in the state.

"We will close down all illegal madrasahs in the state. Those involved in these activities will be punished. In future too, the state administration will remain cautious to ensure that illegal madrasahs do not surface anywhere," Tudu told media persons during his visit to Bankura district on Saturday afternoon.

This is the second time this week that Tudu has spoken about the state administration's proposed crackdown on illegally-run madrasahs in the state. He had issued a similar warning on Tuesday while speaking to media persons during his visit to East Burdwan district on May 12, just three days after taking charge as a minister in the new state cabinet headed by West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

On Saturday, the minister also said that he had already directed his departmental secretary to ensure that all illegally-run madrasahs in the state are identified and shut down immediately.

“If necessary, there will be a crackdown against such establishments if they continue operations even after being declared illegal. If necessary, they will be demolished using bulldozers. All illegal activities in the state will be stopped under this new administration,” Tudu said.

Speaking on the occasion, he also said that the current double-engine government in West Bengal would function in the same manner as similar BJP-led governments in states such as Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

Tudu, who is also in charge of the state Backward Classes Welfare Department, said that during the previous Trinamool Congress regime many individuals had allegedly procured backward class certificates illegally and availed benefits earmarked for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes.

“Such persons will be identified and the facilities meant for backward classes that they had been enjoying illegally so far will be stopped,” Tudu said.