PM Modi Lauds Memorable Celebration Of Traditions, India's Cultural Spirit On Global Stage

MENAFN - IANS) Amsterdam, May 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday lauded India's rich cultural heritage which was on display during his ongoing visit to the Netherlands.

“The glorious culture of Maharashtra came alive at the community programme in the Netherlands. Truly, a memorable celebration of Maharashtra's traditions, which are getting popular worldwide,” PM Modi wrote on X while sharing a glimpse of traditional dance performances during his welcome ceremony.

“A glimpse of the culture of Assam added a special vibrancy to the community programme in the Netherlands. A wonderful example of Assam's cultural spirit on the global stage,” PM wrote in another post appreciating the representation of Indian culture in the Netherlands.

PM Modi also appreciated enthusiastic Indian diaspora members who had gathered in a huge number at a community programme on Saturday.

“Deeply touched by the immense enthusiasm and affection of the Indian community at the community programme in The Hague. Their energy and connection with India are deeply special,” PM Modi wrote appreciating the attendees and their enthusiasm.

He praised the Indian diaspora for its contributions to the Dutch society and for serving as a "living bridge" of friendship between India and the Netherlands. He also recalled the deep and enduring historical ties of the Surinami-Hindustani community with India, and commended their efforts to preserve and celebrate their rich cultural heritage across generations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the Netherlands late Friday evening as part of his multi-nation diplomatic tour aimed at strengthening India's strategic and economic partnerships in Europe.

PM Modi is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with the Dutch leadership in The Hague, focusing on expanding cooperation in trade, investment, semiconductors, clean energy, water management, agriculture, defence, and emerging technologies.

The visit is also expected to witness deliberations on enhancing collaboration in areas such as climate action, green hydrogen, resilient supply chains, digital innovation, and maritime cooperation.

Officials said the Netherlands remains one of India's key economic partners in Europe, with strong trade and investment ties. The Dutch port city of Rotterdam also serves as a major gateway for Indian exports into Europe.

–IANS

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