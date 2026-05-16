Siddaramaiah Must Hold An Inquiry In Bidadi Township Row: Deve Gowda (Lead)

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, May 16 (IANS) Directly questioning Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with Bidadi Township, former prime minister H. D. Deve Gowda said on Saturday, asked the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to hold an enquiry into the Bidadi township controversy.

“Siddaramaiah, you have worked with me, and I know your commitment to social justice. I have already written a letter asking for an inquiry into whose names around 20,000 acres of land around Bengaluru are registered in,” he said.

Addressing a press conference at the JDS state office, JP Bhavan in Bengaluru, Deve Gowda further stated, "But you (Siddaramaiah) are not listening to the people because of pressure from the person handling Bengaluru affairs. Has anyone gone and listened to the problems of Bidadi farmers?”

He alleged that fertile agricultural land was being targeted in the name of a township project and questioned for whom the acquired land was ultimately meant.

He pointed out that farmers in the region were heavily engaged in dairy farming and horticulture and supplied large quantities of milk to dairies every day.

He also recalled that Union Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy had implemented an irrigation project worth Rs 250 crore that benefited the region.

“Your party president is now trying to take away this irrigated land. You have spoken about social justice for the poor and backward classes. This is the time for you to make a decision. Do not bow to pressure and do injustice to common people. Farmers in Bidadi are in tears,” he said.

Referring again to claims that Shivakumar was merely continuing what Kumaraswamy had initiated, Deve Gowda said that since Kumaraswamy had stopped the project due to public opposition, the current leadership too should withdraw it.

“Despite severe public opposition, they are adamant that the township will be implemented. I have written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah about this. From today, my struggle has begun,” he declared.

He added that forces attempting to seize poor people's lands around Bengaluru needed to be curbed and said he would fight against irregularities wherever they existed, including in the BDA.

Inviting Siddaramaiah to personally visit the region, Deve Gowda said:

“I will come, you also come. Let us visit the spot together. Till now, local MLAs, tahsildars, and deputy commissioners have not listened to the grievances of the people. A scam is happening here. Farmers' lands are being taken away for business interests.”

Without naming Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar directly, Deve Gowda also claimed to possess information regarding the extent of land allegedly acquired in Kanakapura. (Shivakumar's native).

Taking a dig at Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Deve Gowda said one individual was handling Bengaluru's affairs, irrigation responsibilities, and even national party responsibilities simultaneously.

“It seems there is some agreement for becoming Chief Minister. They are entertaining all of you. Meanwhile, farmers in Bidadi are wiping away tears,” he said.