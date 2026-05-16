VC Radhakrishnan Joins Sikkim Statehood Day Celebrations In Gangtok (Lead)

MENAFN - IANS) Gangtok, May 16 (IANS) Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan, on Saturday, addressed the 51st Statehood Day celebrations of Sikkim at Gangtok, underscoring that the vision of“Viksit Bharat @2047” is rooted in inclusive development where no region is left behind.

Commending the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region for strengthening infrastructure and connectivity in the North-East, he highlighted the expansion of railway and heliport facilities across the region.

Referring to the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Sikkim during the closing ceremony of the State's 50th year of Statehood celebrations, the Vice President noted that several development projects worth over Rs 4,000 crore had been launched and dedicated to the people.

He highlighted the PM Modi's vision of“Act East, Act Fast” and described Sikkim as an integral part of the“Ashtalakshmi” of the North-East.

Greeting the people of Sikkim on the occasion of the Statehood Day celebrations, the Vice President said that the journey of the Himalayan State over the last 50 years has been extraordinary.

He noted that as a student, he had closely followed the developments relating to Sikkim's merger with India and expressed happiness at being present at the 51st Statehood Day celebrations.

Describing Sikkim as“green, organic, neat and clean”, the Vice President remarked that Sikkim is not only organic in agriculture but also“organic by character”.

Referring to his road journey in the State, he said he witnessed the disciplined and compassionate nature of the people of Sikkim.

He added that good thoughts and harmonious living strengthen both individuals and society.

The Vice President stated that Sikkim stands as a shining example of what harmony between nature, culture and governance can achieve. Congratulating the people of the State on the occasion, he said the 51st year of Statehood would usher in a new phase of growth, transformation and inclusive development.

Paying tribute to the first Chief Minister of Sikkim, Kazi Lhendup Dorjee, the Vice President said that he would always be remembered as a visionary leader who guided Sikkim through a historic democratic transition with wisdom, courage and commitment.