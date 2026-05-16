J&K Lok Bhavan Celebrates Sikkim Statehood Day

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, May 16 (IANS) J&K Lok Bhavan on Saturday celebrated Sikkim statehood day.

The event brought together students, security personnel and people of Sikkim living in the Union Territory.

Addressing the gathering, the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, extended his heartiest greetings to the people of Sikkim on the occasion.

“Sikkim, the sacred land of Guru Padmasambhava, shines like a radiant star among Himalayan states and UTs. It is recognised globally as a model of organic farming, peace and spirituality,” he said.

He added that the incredible linguistic diversity and rich cultural heritage distinguish Sikkim on the world stage.

He emphasised that under the guidance of Hon'ble Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Sikkim is scaling new heights of development and stands at the forefront of the nation's vision.

The Lieutenant Governor stated that the emotional bond shared among all Indian states/UTs is deeply rooted in the core values of unity, compassion and brotherhood. The

He also highlighted that the landmark July 2022 J&K-Sikkim horticulture agreement has yielded groundbreaking results in fostering interaction among youth, farmers and researchers from both regions.

"I regard this thriving collaboration as a prime example of the 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'. This spirit of mutual partnership will prove instrumental in realising our collective resolve for a 'Viksit Bharat'.

“May Sikkim, known for its breathtaking natural beauty and remarkable achievements in sustainable development and organic farming, continue to scale new heights of growth and development.

“I pray for the well-being and prosperity of all its citizens,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Sikkim borders Bhutan in the east, Tibet in the north and northeast, Koshi Province of Nepal in the west, and West Bengal in the south.

Sikkim is also close to the Siliguri Corridor, which borders Bangladesh. Sikkim is the least populous and second-smallest among the Indian states.

Situated in the Eastern Himalaya, Sikkim is notable for its biodiversity, including alpine and subtropical climates, as well as being a host to Kangchenjunga, the highest peak in India and the third-highest on Earth.