NHPC Net Profit Rises 17% To Rs 3,618 Crore In FY26 Adds 1,850 MW

The government-owned hydropower company NHPC Limited reported a 17 per cent rise in standalone net profit for FY 2025-26 to Rs 3,618 crore, while also recording the highest annual capacity addition in its history with the commissioning of 1,850 MW across three projects, according to a press release issued by the company on Saturday.

Financial Performance and Dividend

The company said its standalone Profit After Tax (PAT) stood at Rs 3,618 crore during FY26, compared to Rs 3,084 crore in the previous financial year. "Consolidated Net Profit for 2025-26 stood at Rs 4220 crore compared to Rs 3412 crore during last fiscal, thereby registering an increase of 24 per cent," the company said in a press release.

The Board of Directors also recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.21 per equity share for FY26, in addition to an interim dividend of Rs 1.40 per share already paid during the year.

Record Capacity Addition

NHPC said it added 1,850 MW of power generation capacity during the financial year by commissioning three projects -- Subansiri Lower Project, Parbati-II Project and Karnisar Solar Project. "During FY 2025-26, the company has added capacity of 1850 MW by commissioning 3 projects... which is the highest capacity addition during any fiscal in its history," the company said.

The company added that its standalone power stations generated 23,307 million units (MUs) of electricity during FY26 from an installed capacity of 7,401 MW across 25 power stations. NHPC, along with its subsidiaries and joint ventures, currently has a total installed capacity of 9,333 MW from 31 power stations.

Future Growth Pipeline

The company said it is currently constructing 17 projects with a combined capacity of 9,204 MW. It also has nine projects with an aggregate capacity of 10,263 MW under the clearance stage and another nine projects with an aggregate capacity of 9,830 MW under the survey and investigation stage.

(ANI)

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