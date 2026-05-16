Another Naftogaz Employee Injured In Russian Attack On Poltava Region On May 5 Dies

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A person injured in the Russian attack on the Poltava Oblast on May 5 has died in hospital.

According to Ukrinform, Head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Vitalii Diakivnych reported this on Telegram.

"Unfortunately, a person injured as a result of the enemy attack on May 5 has died in hospital. The death toll has risen to five people," Diakivnych wrote.

He expressed condolences to the victim's relatives and loved ones.

Meanwhile, the Naftogaz Group said on Telegram that 59-year-old refrigeration unit operator Serhii Klymenko had died in hospital. The company noted that the man underwent many surgeries, but his injuries proved incompatible with life.

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"After his death, the number of Naftogaz employees killed as a result of this attack has risen to four. That night, our colleagues Oleksandr Kozin, Yurii Musiienko, and Mykhailo Dub were killed," Naftogaz said.

Seven more employees injured in the attack remain hospitalized.

In total, since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, 324 employees of the Naftogaz Group have been killed.

As previously reported, during the night of May 5, Russian forces attacked the Poltava region with drones and missiles. Railway infrastructure and an industrial enterprise came under attack.

Earlier reports said that four people were killed and more than 30 were injured in the strike.