'Misquoted': Chief Justice Surya Kant Clarifies On 'Parasites' Remark

MENAFN - Live Mint) Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant issued a stern clarification on Saturday regarding his recent "parasites" comment, expressing that he was deeply "pained" by media coverage implying he was criticizing the youth.

"I am pained to read how a section of the media has misquoted my oral observations made during the hearing of a frivolous case yesterday," the CJI said in a statement.

Kant firmly stressed that his observations were aimed strictly at individuals who infiltrate the legal system using "fake and bogus degrees," asserting that his words had been "misquoted by a section of the media."

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The clarification comes in the wake of a controversy that erupted during a Friday court session, where the CJI utilized terms like "parasites" and "cockroaches " while reprimanding a lawyer who filed a petition demanding senior advocate designation.

"What I had specifically criticised were those who have entered professions like the Bar (legal profession) with the aid of fake and bogus degrees. Similar persons have sneaked into the media, social media, and other noble professions as well, and hence, they are like parasites.

"It is totally baseless to suggest that I criticised the youth of our nation. Not only am I proud of our present and future human resource, but every youth of India inspires me. It is not an exaggeration to say that Indian youth have great regard and respect for me, and I too see them as the pillars of a developed India," the chief justice said about his remarks.

During Friday hearing, a division bench featuring CJI Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi admonished the petitioner for aggressively lobbying for the senior advocate title. The bench pointed out that such an honor is a recognition bestowed voluntarily by the courts, rather than a distinction to be aggressively "chased" by lawyers.

Furthermore, the judges voiced sharp anxieties regarding the legitimacy of certain legal credentials, noting that there are widespread and troubling concerns about fraudulent qualifications undermining the integrity of the bar.

Referring to the petitioner's conduct and social media activity, the Chief Justice had remarked: "There are already parasites of society who attack the system and you want to join hands with them?"

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He also said: "There are youngsters like cockroaches, who don't get any employment or have any place in profession. Some of them become media, some of them become social media, RTI activists and other activists and they start attacking everyone."

The court additionally remarked that the Bar Council of India (BCI) was hesitant to take decisive regulatory action against the issue because the institution ultimately "needs their votes" during internal elections.

Following the intense dressing-down by the bench, the petitioner tendered an official apology to the judges and requested to formally withdraw the lawsuit, a motion which the top court subsequently permitted.