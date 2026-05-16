Trump Announces Elimination Of ISIS Leader In Africa

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that one of the leaders of the terrorist group Islamic State operating in Africa has been killed in a joint military operation, AzerNEWS reports.

In a post shared on Truth Social, Trump said U.S. forces, acting on his orders and in coordination with the Nigerian Armed Forces, carried out a special operation targeting Abu Bilal al-Minuki.

“This evening, brave American service members and the Nigerian military successfully executed a complex and precisely planned operation to eliminate Abu Bilal al-Minuki, considered one of the world's most active terrorists,” Trump stated.

According to the U.S. president, American intelligence agencies had been closely monitoring the militant's activities across Africa, and his elimination dealt a significant blow to ISIS operations in the region.

Trump added that Abu Bilal al-Minuki would no longer pose a threat to African populations or participate in planned terrorist attacks against U.S. citizens.

The president also thanked the Nigerian government for its cooperation and support during the operation.