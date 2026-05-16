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Kyrgyzstan, World Bank Discuss Implementation Of Irrigation Projects

Kyrgyzstan, World Bank Discuss Implementation Of Irrigation Projects


2026-05-16 10:03:05
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 16. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry Erlist Akunbekov held talks with representatives of the World Bank and the International Development Association on attracting investments into the country's water management sector, Trend reports via the press service of the nation's Cabinet of Ministers.

The meeting was held as part of the implementation of Kyrgyzstan's state policy priorities in the field of water resources management.

During the talks, the parties discussed the National Irrigation Investment Program project aimed at modernizing irrigation infrastructure, improving water resource management and ensuring food security.

In addition, the sides reviewed issues related to the preparation of design and estimate documentation for the Omuko irrigation canal in the At-Bashy district of the Naryn region, as well as the Big Talas Canal in the Bakai-Ata and Aitmatov districts of the Talas region.

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Trend News Agency

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