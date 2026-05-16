Kyrgyzstan, World Bank Discuss Implementation Of Irrigation Projects
The meeting was held as part of the implementation of Kyrgyzstan's state policy priorities in the field of water resources management.
During the talks, the parties discussed the National Irrigation Investment Program project aimed at modernizing irrigation infrastructure, improving water resource management and ensuring food security.
In addition, the sides reviewed issues related to the preparation of design and estimate documentation for the Omuko irrigation canal in the At-Bashy district of the Naryn region, as well as the Big Talas Canal in the Bakai-Ata and Aitmatov districts of the Talas region.--
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